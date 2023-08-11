Shanxi Province’s Plan to Develop High-Quality Cultural Tourism and Health Care Industry

Shanxi Province Aims to Become a Premier Cultural Tourism and Health Care Destination

Recently, the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government announced their plans to further develop the cultural, tourism, and health care industry in order to establish the province as an internationally renowned destination. This announcement was made during the 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference.

Chen Shaoqing, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, revealed the objectives of the province at a press conference held in Beijing. The focus will be on five key areas: the high-quality development of cultural tourism health care resources, products, service facilities, infrastructure, and services.

To achieve the high-quality development of cultural tourism and health care resources, Shanxi Province plans to make good use of its unique assets such as climatic conditions, natural scenery, history, culture, and folk customs. Additionally, the province aims to deepen the reform of scenic spots, explore a government-led development and operation management system, and enhance the cultural heritage, management level, service awareness, and facility quality of the scenic spots.

The province also intends to develop high-quality cultural tourism and health care products by integrating fashion elements and technological means. This includes designing new comprehensive tourism products that combine tourism with health care. Furthermore, the province will create smart scenic spots, smart health care communities, digital museums, and exhibition halls. The local conditions will be taken into consideration in order to develop health care products themed around summer resorts, hot springs, countryside, forests, sports, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Shanxi Province aims to construct high-quality cultural tourism and health care service facilities. This includes focusing on food, accommodation, travel, shopping, and entertainment. The province plans to cultivate food blocks, support famous catering enterprises and Jin cuisine brands, and establish high-quality star hotels, characteristic hotels, and boutique homestays. In addition, commercial blocks and cultural and tourism complexes will be scientifically laid out, and entertainment and sports facilities will be constructed to enhance tourism aesthetics, cultural implication, and convenience for consumers.

In terms of infrastructure, the province will adhere to the concept of all-for-one tourism and continue to promote the construction of three major tourist roads, the Shanxi Highway, and the Yellow River Great Wall Taihang. The aim is to provide more convenience and security for tourists through the upgrading of expressway service areas, the construction of charging piles, and the establishment of comprehensive energy islands along highways and scenic spots.

To improve the quality of cultural tourism and health care services, Shanxi Province will prioritize customer satisfaction and benefit. Efforts will be made to cultivate professionals in cultural tourism, health care, management, and publicity, and to enhance the service capabilities of platforms such as tourist service centers. The province will also strengthen supervision and emergency support in transportation and market sectors, in order to ensure a satisfactory tourism experience.

The province also plans to build a leading boutique scenic spot with high standards, design high-quality tourist routes, standardize operations, and strengthen publicity and promotion. The ultimate goal is to establish the brand of “Healthy Shanxi and Xiayang Shanxi” with high quality and market recognition.

Shanxi Province’s commitment to deepening the supply-side structural reform in the cultural, tourism, and health care industry demonstrates its determination to become a premier destination for cultural tourism and health care. With the implementation of these plans, Shanxi aims to attract more tourists and provide them with an unforgettable experience in a healthy and vibrant environment.

