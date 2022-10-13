On the evening of October 12, the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued the following health reminders:

1. Adhere to personal protection and strengthen health monitoring

In daily life, the public is requested to continue to adhere to the good hygiene habits of wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, not gathering, and using public chopsticks. Strengthen health monitoring, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, sore throat and other symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia, go to medical institutions as soon as possible for investigation, and truthfully inform personal travel history, contact history and other information.

2. Pay attention to the epidemic situation and actively report

The public should pay close attention to the epidemic situation. If there is a recent history of travel and residence in the area where the epidemic occurred, there is an intersection with the trajectory of the positive infection, or if you receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, you should report it to your community (village), hotel or unit as soon as possible. Prepare and implement relevant epidemic control measures as required.

3. Comply with epidemic prevention regulations and implement epidemic prevention measures

The public must consciously abide by various epidemic prevention and control regulations, and when entering public places, they must cooperate with normal epidemic prevention measures such as temperature measurement, code scanning, inspection of nucleic acid test certificates, and standardized wearing of masks. Key units and groups of people in key positions should increase the frequency and coverage of testing, strictly prevent the occurrence of hidden epidemics, and achieve early detection and early control. (Reporter Qin Yang)

(Editor-in-charge: Zhang Tingting, Sang Liyuan)

Share for more people to see