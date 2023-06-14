Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Night Market” Activity Insights- City and State Featured- Hunan Online

Inheritors’ unique skills and unique skills, common people are happy to see and enjoy

——Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Night Market” Activities

Zheng Danmei, all-media reporter of Huasheng Online

Correspondent He Yuhui Shi Liping

Tantou woodblock New Year pictures, Baoqing bamboo carvings, blue calico printing and dyeing techniques, Wugang stewed vegetables, Baoqing pig blood meatballs… On June 12, Shaoyang City held an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage and the first “Intangible Cultural Heritage Night Market” event, 32 intangible cultural heritage The projects were unveiled in a concentrated manner, and the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage showed their unique skills. People can increase their knowledge of intangible cultural heritage and feel the beauty of intangible cultural heritage while “seeing strange things”, tasting delicious food, and playing games.

On that day, Shaoyang City Culture and Art Center was crowded with people. He Luting Grand Theater, Qi Opera (National Intangible Cultural Heritage Project) “Singing the New Era” kicked off the event; afterward, the female voice group sang “Miaojia Show”, Shaoyang Flower Drum Opera boutique joint singing, folk song table singing, and traditional martial arts performance “Dragon Tenghu Leaping ” and other programs, I came on stage after you sang, and there was constant applause and cheers from the audience.

Some of the intangible cultural heritage night market stalls outside the square are filled with intangible cultural heritage products;

Yin Dongxiang, a 48-year-old provincial inheritor of Tantou woodblock New Year paintings, taught citizens how to make simple woodblock New Year paintings. Brushing background color, laying paper, printing… After a series of operations, a beach New Year painting is presented in front of you.

In order to inherit and carry forward the Tantou woodblock New Year paintings, Yin Dongxiang established the Tantou Woodblock New Year Paintings Art Museum earlier this year, allowing more and more people to understand and understand Tantou woodblock New Year paintings. “I hope that through the exhibition, more people will pay attention to and like Tantou New Year paintings.” Yin Dongxiang said.

“Baoqing pig blood meatballs began in the Kangxi period of the Qing Dynasty and have a history of hundreds of years.” Qiu Jianhua, the inheritor of Baoqing pig blood meatball making skills, cooked pig blood meatballs on the spot. Tourists tasted it while listening to him tell stories about intangible cultural heritage about pig blood meatballs.

“At present, there are 336 intangible cultural heritage projects in Shaoyang City. Among the 32 intangible cultural heritage projects displayed this time, there are 8 national-level intangible cultural heritage projects, 6 provincial-level intangible cultural heritage projects, 9 municipal-level intangible cultural heritage projects, and county-level intangible cultural heritage projects. There are 9 level intangible cultural heritage items.” Tan Gaorong, deputy director of Shaoyang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection and Inheritance Research Institute, introduced that in order to strengthen the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage and promote sustainable development, Shaoyang City will further do a good job in the recording, protection and monitoring of intangible cultural heritage items. Inheritance, accelerate the cultivation of more intangible cultural heritage projects, actively build platforms for exhibitions, project docking, exchanges and cooperation, and continuously improve the awareness and influence of intangible cultural heritage culture through “going out” and “bringing in”.

(First trial: Tian Zhenyuan Second trial: Jiang Yu Third trial: Wen Jie)