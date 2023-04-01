Xinhua News Agency, Boao, Hainan, March 31 Title: Sharing and cooperation opportunities and welcoming bright prospects together – Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 gathers positive energy to move forward hand in hand

The sea is wide and the wind is clear, and the coconut groves are lush. On March 31, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 came to a successful conclusion.

In today’s world, chaos is intertwined, and instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability have become the norm. People are eager to have more and stronger deterministic forces to push the world towards a better future.

During the 4-day conference, in-depth exchanges and rich activities, about 2,000 representatives from more than 50 countries and regions participated in the conference offline… In the warm and honest thoughts, the consensus of unity, cooperation and development is condensed, and we will work together to overcome difficulties Strength is accumulating. China‘s Boao once again conveys strong confidence and hope to the world.

On March 30, the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 was held in Boao, Hainan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Shuai

Building Consensus for Development: Injecting More Certainty into an Uncertain World

At 2 pm on March 28, in the Dongyu Banquet Hall on the first floor of the Boao International Conference Center, half an hour before the first sub-forum of the annual meeting started, there was a long queue at the entrance. 15 minutes before the opening, the venue was full.

After 3 years, the guests gathered in Boao offline again, focusing on the four major topics of development and inclusiveness, governance and security, regional and global, present and future, and discussed the development plans of Asia and the world.

The theme of the annual conference, “Uncertain World: Unity and Cooperation to Meet Challenges, Openness and Inclusiveness to Promote Development”, reflects the aspirations of the international community for peace, cooperation and development.

The sound of Boao attracts the attention of the world. Since 2013, President Xi Jinping has delivered keynote speeches at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference five times, explaining the way of China‘s development, answering the questions of the times, and contributing Chinese wisdom, Chinese program.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Against this background, this annual meeting is of special significance and has attracted much attention.

The scene of the closing press conference of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 was filmed on March 31.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Guanyu

“This annual meeting has achieved important and positive results. It has deeply analyzed the main problems facing the world today, enhanced the consensus of the international community on solidarity and cooperation, and put forward suggestions to promote the recovery and sustainable development of the world economy.” Secretary of Boao Forum for Asia Chairman Li Baodong said at the closing press conference of the annual conference.

Grasp the development trend of the times and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind through solidarity and cooperation——

“Mankind has only one earth, and all countries live in one world” “We should firmly establish a sense of a community with a shared future” “Promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind by moving towards a community with a shared future in Asia”…Since 2013, in Boao speeches, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly explain this concept in depth.

From the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, to the global development initiative, global security initiative, and then to the global civilization initiative, President Xi Jinping has proposed a series of initiatives to continuously enrich and expand the ideological connotation and practical path of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and to promote lasting peace in the world , Contribute to common prosperity.

On the road, the world is for the public. At this year’s annual conference, the voice of building a community with a shared future for mankind aroused widespread echoes and aroused strong resonance in the international community.

“Geopolitical confrontation, ideological conflict, and geoeconomic fragmentation will only waste precious time and energy. Unity to deal with long-term and common challenges is the right choice to overcome uncertainty.” At the forum, Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, called , Abandon confrontation and confrontation, and respond to challenges brought about by global uncertainties through unity and cooperation.

All parties at the meeting agreed that this annual meeting provided important guidelines for coping with the uncertainties in today’s world, and that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind pointed out the right direction for countries to cooperate to meet common challenges.

Adhere to extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and improve global governance in an open and inclusive manner——

At present, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, local conflicts and turmoil are frequent, and globalization is facing “adverse currents”. The participants generally believed that in order to seek certainty in an uncertain world, we need to work together in an open and inclusive manner, so as to promote the development of global governance in a more just and reasonable direction.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said that global problems cannot be solved unilaterally, and global challenges should be addressed through a strong, transparent and rule-based multilateral system. In order to solve current problems and promote future development, all countries should actively seize opportunities to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

On March 30, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “Prospects of Intellectual Property in the Digital Economy and the Virtual World“.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Liyun

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), long-term trade fragmentation can cause a loss of up to 7% of global GDP. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva suggested reducing the cost of fragmentation through cooperation, establishing a fast and effective global mechanism to help fragile countries build debt solutions, and eliminating prominent sources of global uncertainty.

Hold high the banner of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, join hands to build an Asian community with a shared future, and the sound of solidarity and cooperation issued by the Boao Forum for Asia has injected more certainty into world peace and development.

Boosting confidence in development: Promoting the recovery of the world economy with practical actions

On the afternoon of March 29, the sub-forum “Inflation, stagflation and interest rate hikes: a dance on a tightrope” was packed. The vivid title reflected the huge challenge facing the global economy today: How to find a new balance between controlling inflation and promoting economic recovery?

On March 29, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “Inflation, stagflation and interest rate hikes: a dance on a tightrope”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pu Xiaoxu

Delegates shared their latest understanding of the current global economic and financial changes. Everyone unanimously called for the need to pay attention to financial stability while fighting inflation. Monetary policy needs to be coordinated with macro-control, and multi-sectoral coordination should be implemented.

Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said: “In accordance with the laws of globalization, we must combine demand policies, supply policies, and trade policies to achieve ‘dancing on a tightrope’.”

The more challenges we face, the more we need to strengthen openness and cooperation to form a strong joint force to promote the steady economic recovery.

Facing the impact of multiple factors such as the epidemic of the century and geopolitical conflicts, maintaining the stability and security of the global supply chain and industrial chain has become a common concern of governments and enterprises of all countries.

The topic of the first sub-forum of this year’s annual meeting focused on the supply chain of the industrial chain, highlighting the importance and urgency of this issue.

Bei Zhemin, managing partner of Oliver Wyman Consulting, said that regionalization is an important trend in the layout of the current industrial chain and supply chain. “Regional cooperation has become the cornerstone of everything, and the global trading system is increasingly optimistic about regional manufacturing hubs.”

In this regard, the Asia-Pacific region has high hopes. Anil Kishora, vice president and chief risk officer of the New Development Bank, said that the Asia-Pacific region, as the world‘s manufacturing center, will play a more important role in driving global economic growth and ensuring the stability of the industrial and supply chains.

The more challenges we face, the more we need to deepen regional integration and promote win-win cooperation in Asia to take new steps.

At present, the construction of version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area has been officially launched, which means that the degree of economic integration in Asia has been continuously improved.

On March 29, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “Asian Regional Cooperation: New Opportunities, New Challenges”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Liyun

At the sub-forum on “Asian Regional Cooperation: New Opportunities, New Challenges”, ASEAN Secretary-General Gao Jinhong said: “We need to respect the principle of tolerance, which is also a theme of the development of the entire Asia-Pacific region. To continuously promote mutual solidarity and cooperation, there are more More tolerance and healthy competition, hoping to form a mutually beneficial and win-win situation.”

During the annual meeting, Hainan issued 16 measures to deepen cooperation with the member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), aiming to further exert the superimposed effect of the Hainan Free Trade Port policy and the RCEP agreement, and continue to release the dividends of the RCEP agreement.

Gu Xueming, dean of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that entering 2023, Asian regional cooperation will face many new development opportunities, especially the rapid recovery of the Chinese economy and the steady advancement of Chinese-style modernization, which will boost the growth of the Asian regional economy. Provide stronger new kinetic energy.

Only a good world in Asia can be better. “Asia will become the focus of global consumption growth, driving the adjustment of global supply chains and value chains. All countries should follow the trend and strengthen cooperation to explore development opportunities.” said Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Projects of Pakistan.

As the world‘s second largest economy, China‘s economic recovery and sustained and stable development have become the focus of attention of all parties at the forum.

Over the past three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, China‘s economy has grown at an average rate of 4.5%, becoming the main force behind the world‘s economic growth. Since the beginning of this year, with the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control, China‘s economy has stabilized and recovered, showing a strong growth trend.

“In the face of adversity, China still achieves development with such dynamic changes and continuous creation. We believe that China is still the main growth engine and the largest contributor to the global economy.” Martin Jacques, a senior researcher at the University of Cambridge, said in a statement. The common aspirations of many participants.

Shared development opportunities: continue to write a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win

“Sharing New Opportunities and Creating New Possibilities” – More than 100 meters away from the venue of the forum, the Sanya Innovation and Development Theme Exhibition attracted many guests to show the world the infinite possibilities of the Hainan Free Trade Port in embracing the future.

In a world full of uncertainties, exploring new opportunities and opening up new space is the topic that everyone from government officials to enterprises at home and abroad pays close attention to at the annual meeting.

At present, the development of the digital economy is a key opportunity to grasp the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and become an important force to promote economic recovery.

On March 30, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “Next Generation Internet”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Shuai

On March 31, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “Artificial Intelligence Empowering a Better Life”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fan Yuqing

At this annual meeting, the sub-forums such as “Advancing the Digital Economy”, “Next Generation Internet”, and “Artificial Intelligence Empowering a Better Life” were almost full, and many people even crowded in the back row of the venue to stand and listen.

“The digital economy is becoming a key force for reorganizing global factor resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competitive landscape.” Liu Jiangang, vice chairman of KPMG China, said that with the vigorous development of digital technology, digital transformation has become a driving force for Chinese industries to go global. A new driving force in the middle and high end of the value chain.

Based in Asia, facing the world. Climate change, a common concern of mankind, has become one of the hottest topics. According to statistics, there are at least 7 sub-forums on issues related to green development at the annual conference.

Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister Ahi said that on the climate issue, China has taken a series of measures, such as vigorously building an ecological civilization and developing renewable energy, which have inspired us deeply.

On March 29, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held a sub-forum on “The Future of Clean Energy”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Cheng

The consensus of the participating guests is clear-the development of green industries such as clean energy will bring new space for economic growth and inject new momentum into the recovery of the global economy.

According to Justin Yifu Lin, dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University, addressing climate change is one of the largest areas of international cooperation, and countries should assume common but differentiated responsibilities. Developed countries need to assume more responsibilities, and especially need to provide technical and financial support to developing countries.

Unlimited opportunities, openness is the key.

In the face of an uncertain world, only by sharing opportunities through openness and coping with challenges through cooperation can we build a source of confidence in global development and continue to write new chapters of mutual benefit and win-win results.

“China will adhere to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, firmly pursue a mutually beneficial and win-win opening strategy, and continue to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development.”

On March 26, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the China Development Forum, declaring to the world China‘s unswerving determination and confidence in expanding opening up and promoting high-quality development.

As the host country of the Boao Forum for Asia, an open China once again sends out an invitation to the world——

In the golden autumn of 2023, the 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, another “big event in Asia” that gathers Asian power.

Under the cold wave of the world economy, China has always opened its arms to the world, sharing opportunities and creating a better future.

“The wind comes from the sea” – starting from the small town of Boao, the vast South China Sea, lighthouses guide the course of ships. The Boao Forum for Asia, which has been going on for more than 20 years, echoes a clearer voice of the times: unity and cooperation, openness and tolerance, human society will move towards a better future! (Reporters Wei Yukun, Huang Yue, Gao Jing, Wu Maohui, Peng Yunjia)

