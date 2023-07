The first results of the 2022 mobility survey were presented in Linz on Tuesday. In addition to the state capital and Steyr, the values ​​for Wels were also examined more closely. Accordingly, the proportion of trips made by bike rose from 8.9 percent in 2012 to 10.7 percent in the previous year. 61.5 percent of the trips were made by car, moped and the like, 1.1 percent less than in the last survey ten years earlier.

