Shared power with HC is not “profitable” for Santi

President Santiago Peña held a pleasant exchange on Thursday, November 9, at the Mburuvicha Róga, with the US Deputy Minister of Growth, Energy and Environment, José W. Fernández. There was the announcement of the opening of the American market to Paraguayan meat.

Writes: Luis Alen.

For Horacio Cartes it is a mere formality that Santi Peña has worn down his image at a high political cost in his first 100 days in office, after the setbacks in several decisions and the problems with some Chartist leaders in Parliament. But the president must be accountable to a country that expects a lot from him, especially in terms of economic and social progress, which is why from now on he is considering whether it would not be more “profitable” for Santi to have increasing autonomy in decisions and aiming for a governance in which the future of the country comes first, such as achieving “investment grade” instead of continuing with the sole goal of increasing external debt, which has now increased by US$ 1,000 million through a law of “superpowers” ​​for Peña.

The first 100 days of Santi Peña’s government served to confirm that the two-headed system of power shared with Horacio Cartes has forced the president to assume a high political cost with the clamorous “reversals” in various government measures, some of them very unpopular, such as the case of the attempted increase of G. 5 million in the parliamentarians’ diet.

In response to such premature political wear, Santi seeks to strengthen his power to put the country further into debt and at the same time achieve a greater capacity for control over the ministries from the civilian cabinet of Lea Giménez, a technician turned into a true “superminister.”

Things have not gone well for Santi in his first 100 days in office, due to certain directives that have evidently come from the Quincho on España Street with the aim of showing who has political power in the Republic.

In return, it has been noted that at least Peña wants to leave his mark on a management that is more in line with the technical capacity of his economic team, led by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, and supported by the virtual boss. of cabinet, Lea Giménez, who saw her powers of control over ministers increased through a decree from the Executive Branch.

As the political wear and tear of the setbacks is ultimately only assumed by the president in the face of public opinion, Chartism even feels comfortable with the two-headed system of government, rewarding the president through his parliamentary majority with the increased powers he requested to issue sovereign bonds for US$600 million and manage them with total discretion, except in the case of the embargo in Deputies on the fate of Fonacide and the Itaipú royalties, which the legislators left untouchable and under their control, at the request of the governors and mayors .

Under the guise of the urgency to pay the debt left by the previous government of Marito Abdo, the management of public funds will thus be in charge only of the Executive and not of Congress, in open clash with express constitutional provisions that establish that all indebtedness must have its purpose clearly defined by the Budget law or by other regulations approved in both chambers of Parliament, so that only then can it be managed by the administrative Power as is usual in any republican system of government.

In the case of the additional powers granted to the head of the civilian cabinet of the Presidency, Lea Giménez, the measure is part of an orientation that was to be expected in the case of a government made up of top-level technicians, even more so when political decisions such as The layoffs in Itaipú and in other departments or public companies, and the setbacks in other disputed provisions, left a regrettable image of improvisation and lack of planning, which cannot be admitted when it comes to making the government more efficient with the in order to attract private investments and increase employment, the generation of wealth and thus fight against poverty.

The reforms targeted by the Peña Government, such as the issue of pension superintendence, greater profitability of IPS funds and the reformulation of the Fiscal Retirement Fund, are essential when it comes to cleaning up the financial circuit and allowing the arrival of external investments, with the aim of achieving the long-awaited “investment grade” of international rating agencies.

“Superpowers” ​​vs. autonomy

Among analysts, there was speculation that Santi Peña was seeking greater autonomy from HC by getting Chartism to grant him economic “superpowers” ​​and control over the use of resources within the cabinet of ministers.

But this is not so much the case, since Horacio’s power and the directives coming from Quincho are impossible for Santi Peña to ignore. What has been noted is that greater autonomy is necessary so that in the long term, the political cost to pay is not only the president’s or his technicians’, when it comes to the results of management in favor of the population.

In the case of the 187 dismissed in Itaipú, the reinstatement of almost all of them has represented a triumph of the good sense of Santi Peña himself, who has opted for a “case by case” analysis, instead of remaining rigid in the first interpretation given by the Paraguayan director of Itaipú, Justo Zacarías Irún, who had been blunt with those fired by including them all in the same bag, despite the fact that they had gone through a contest that they now want to discredit by calling it “fixed.”

The difficult relations between the head of the Executive and representatives of Chartism in Congress had their maximum exposure with what Santi said regarding the clear allusion to the demands of the legislators, regarding the “closed book” approval of the 2024 national budget, but in exchange for an increase of G. 5 million per month for the deputies and senators, and even for the President of the Republic himself.

Apart from sounding like a bad joke and even a joke to the country’s population, the self-increase in salary almost implies a slap in the face of those who barely make ends meet in their family and personal budgets.

This episode, and other retreats from Chartism, reveal that the short-term urgencies of some of its most important exponents who frequent the Quincho of power do not precisely coincide with the long-term demands for Santi and his team of technicians, who must focus on getting the country out of its current financial predicament, but for the moment it only proposes the only way out of putting the country in more debt for US$ 1,000 million (the US$ 600 million of the bonds and US$ 400 million received from the International Monetary Fund), and then move towards “investment grade”.

The relationship with the US

After Santi Peña’s visit to the United States, there was the feeling that the Northern power would give greater room for maneuver so that the current Paraguayan Government would have more acceptance in the circles of power in Washington, starting with the achievement of the request for more Republican legislators. similar to Chartism, to think about including Paraguay among Washington’s closest allies.

But it was not like that. On the contrary, both Peña and President Joe Biden took different paths, since, on the one hand, Santi as soon as he arrived from the North American capital went directly to the Quincho, where he informed HC of everything that had happened and especially of his contacts with the congressmen. , as well as the possibility of a rehabilitation of the Patron in the spheres of power of the greatest planetary power, which is very complicated to achieve in view of the thick accusations against HC regarding its ties with Muslim terrorism to through transnational criminal organizations, according to the complaints made by the same North American embassy in Asunción to declare Horacio “significantly corrupt,” and even more so with the new accusations that he is linked to the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

On the other hand, President Biden did not call Peña to be part of the summit of the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas (APEP), which took place a few days after Santi’s presence in Washington, and which was already promoted since last year after the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, in June 2022, in which Marito Abdo had participated.

This new summit took place on November 2 in Washington and was attended by Latin American leaders from countries such as Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, which have governments characterized by maintaining a more liberal in favor of the market and global trade without obstacles, with the objective of boosting growth with more investments, green bonds and strong supply chains in order to stop migration to the United States and, in the process, counteract the influence of Popular China in the region.

The absence of governments such as those of Guatemala and Paraguay was notable, where coincidentally the United States maintains objections to the prosecutor’s offices of both countries subjugated by the power in power.

In the same forum, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, warned that “new investments will not arrive automatically,” because there will be conditions related to North American demands for its allies, not only in terms of increasing private investment. to improve productivity and diversification of supply chains as key drivers of growth, but for the unavoidable condition of being well positioned to adopt the necessary measures to benefit from “friendshoring”, that is, an allied country can boost its economy taking advantage of its relationship with the United States to form part of its supply chain as a privileged market.

In the Paraguayan case, it is clear that the country is meeting some requirements to reach not only the “investment grade”, such as the issue of the fight against money laundering and the fight against organized crime, but to reach the “ friendshoring” with the United States, the demands are increased based on what was stated by the Secretary of the Treasury last week.

It is true that Paraguay meets the requirement of being an ally of the United States in relation to the break with communist China, which maintains its relationship only with Taiwan, but the United States would not be satisfied with the most problematic issue that makes the exercise of democratic power in the country, with a government of the strong man HC, currently in the crosshairs of the Americans because it would favor impunity and corruption in the Judiciary, which is no small thing in view of the demand of the United States for the coming of investors, in a business climate stripped of any suspicion that judicial administration is at the expense of an omnipotent de facto power like that of Horacio Cartes.

However, as a consolation prize the United States made the much-anticipated announcement, on Thursday, November 9, of the opening of its market to Paraguayan meat, which led Santi Peña to conduct a brief message to the Paraguayan people from Mburuvicha Roga.

At the same time, Santi held a meeting with the Vice Minister of Economic Growth, Energy and Environment of the United States, José W. Fernández, who was visiting the Paraguayan capital to make the announcement of the opening to meat and hold meetings. with producers and businessmen on sustainable development plans.

Coincidentally, on the same day that the opening to Paraguayan meat in the North American market was announced, the Honor Colorado command held its first meeting with President Peña at the same presidential residence.

A sign that Santi is truly beginning to be the president, and not a mere “secretary” of HC.

Share this: Facebook

X

