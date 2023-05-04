Shared with Ain Sfa and the medical caravan of April 30, 2023

Zayed Tayeb

A multidisciplinary medical caravan organized by the Besma association in Belgium has set up camp in Ain Sfa where it has left its medical equipment and its army of white coats. Most of the disciplines were hard at work for the consultations, the delivery of medicines and glasses, so it was said in a press release from Brussels. It was not like the day of the souk when onlookers, customers, merchants, scooters, pick-ups, trucks, donkey carts, handcarts and other contraptions and other species of the human race, were tossed about in shouts, calls, spitting and sonorous expectorations, comings and goings in precipitations to tire the eyes and the ears. The men, women and their children, well dressed, healthy and well ”carried” in beautiful cars had nothing suspicious in body, mind, dress or budget. This gathering gave the impression that these people came from here and elsewhere, an elsewhere that goes far beyond the perimeter of the small town that struggled to contain them, as for a festival, a moussem, a fair, a carnival. If they had met weeks ago, many of them would have missed this day. All this assembly lacked was a semblance of drums, fifes and oboes to make it more amusing and more cheerful. But the day of April 30 was neither for amusement nor for merriment, nor for distraction by listening to drums, fifes and oboes. It was a day of medication organized by medical people. However, it seems to me, rough peasant that I am, cut out for the things of the countryside, its people and its customs, that the beneficiaries of the caravan were a certain category of people coming from a certain given geographical perimeter. . As the people of our region have more developed hearing, they spread the information which would have traveled by word of mouth before being relayed by facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Tik Tok and other means that technology offers free and instant. They responded present to the call which was sent from Brussels, in the language of Molière, of Taha Hussein. If it had been in the patois of the cave it would have been deciphered and translated into the most common language!

Popular wisdom is still current and what grandmother and grandfather told us for didactic purposes applies as much to those of this time as it had agreed to those of the past.

”Greed corrupts the nature of man.1

-”There’s a party in Baghdad”, says one.

-”Baghdad is not far from here.” retorted the other, putting on his slippers for the start.2

“There are more brats at the party than olives on the plate,” confessed one guest at the end of the ceremony.3

Some points deserve to be noted in the light of the word of the people in such circumstances:

1-one of them is that there were more healthy patients than really sick patients.

2-the other is that most of the patients are not in a precarious situation as those in charge of the caravan would have planned.

3 – The third is that many patients who say they are sick have come from other towns and perhaps even other towns to be examined or treated in the small town.

4-The last is that even the University Hospital of Oujda with all its structures would not have been enough to accommodate and satisfy this crowd of patients without illness and without signs of precariousness which swept over the small town of Ain Sfa.

