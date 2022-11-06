Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, November 5th. Topic: Sharing China‘s Market Opportunities to Create an Open, Prosperous and Bright Future – President Xi Jinping’s Important Proclamation at the Opening Ceremony of the Fifth China International Import Expo Injects Strong Positive Energy into Building an Open World Economy

“Opening up is an important driving force for the progress of human civilization and the only way for the world to prosper and develop.”

“Let opening up bring a new bright future to global development!”

On the evening of the 4th, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo by video and delivered a speech entitled “Jointly Create a Bright Future of Openness and Prosperity”, fully affirming the important role and fruitful results of the Expo, and announced that The opening-up measures to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development have injected strong positive energy into the construction of an open world economy.

The five-year CIIE will be a grand event – “Let China‘s Big Market Become a World‘s Big Opportunity”

“Five years ago, I announced that the CIIE would be held to expand opening up and make China‘s big market a great opportunity for the world. Now, the CIIE has become a window for China to build a new development pattern, a platform to promote high-level openness, and global sharing. international public goods.”

On the evening of November 4, 2022, the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the CIIE for the fifth time, which was far-sighted and powerful, conveying the strong voice of China‘s unswerving expansion of opening up.

After listening to President Xi Jinping’s speech, U.S.-China Business Council President Craig Allen said: “It is heartening to hear China‘s commitment to continued reform and opening up. I also hear China‘s commitment to high-quality growth, This is what the world needs.”

Through video participation, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare said that the CIIE is the first major exhibition after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which has attracted worldwide attention. The CIIE has provided a major opportunity for the Solomon Islands to expand local production and exports, and also brought a historic opportunity for the world to share China‘s huge market.

On the evening of November 4, 2022, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare delivered a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

The CIIE is the world‘s first national-level exhibition themed on imports, and it is a major innovation in the history of world trade.

In the past five years, President Xi Jinping has personally planned, personally proposed, personally deployed, and personally promoted the China International Import Expo every year as scheduled, and each session of businessmen has gathered.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech made us once again feel China‘s determination and courage to adhere to a high level of opening up and continuously promote high-quality development.” Chen Kai, Chairman of Ernst & Young China and CEO of Greater China, said that Ernst & Young expects to continue to deepen and enter the Expo We will cooperate with the Association to provide professional services for more high-quality enterprises at home and abroad, and join hands with all sectors of society to help China build a new development pattern.

The Xujiahui business district in Shanghai, taken on the evening of November 4, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

Every CIIE, more than 100 countries, regions and international organizations participate, and the number of Fortune 500 and industry leaders exceeds 200. This year’s return rate is close to 90%, and many exhibitors have changed from “returning customers” to “returning customers” Repeat customers” or even “resident customers”.

As a German technology group, Heraeus has participated in the exhibition for five consecutive years. “President Xi Jinping’s speech showed the world China‘s determination to expand its opening-up,” said Ai Zhouping, President of Heraeus Greater China, “In the past few years, we have achieved multi-win results at the CIIE, which makes us firmly believe in investing in China. was the right choice.”

Spring and autumn are fruitful and fruitful.

Eli Lilly’s booth in the public health and epidemic prevention area of ​​the 3rd China International Import Expo (photographed on November 6, 2020).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yuwei

The cumulative intentional turnover of the first four CIIEs has exceeded 270 billion US dollars, and more than 1,500 new products, new technologies and new services have completed the “first show”; always keeping pace with the times, a new public health and epidemic prevention area will be established in 2020, and a new area will be established in 2021. Set up a special area for low-carbon energy and environmental protection technology and a special area for innovation incubation. This year, a special area for crop seed industry and a special area for artificial intelligence will be established…

The technical equipment exhibition area of ​​the 5th China International Import Expo, taken on November 5, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Liwang

Qiu Yaozhang, general manager of Zhejiang Nader Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd., who participated in the CIIE for the first time as a domestic buyer, was very excited after experiencing President Xi Jinping’s speech.

“In recent years, the company’s import business has grown at a rate of 30% every year, and behind it is China‘s huge attractive market. The CIIE will help us find better suppliers and purchase all kinds of high-precision medical equipment and equipment. equipment to help the company accelerate its development.” Qiu Yaozhang said.

On November 5, 2021, the staff demonstrated the interactive device for environmental protection power generation at a booth in the energy low-carbon and environmental protection technology zone of the 4th China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yuwei

Expand opening up and share opportunities – “Continuously provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up, firmly pursues the opening strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, adheres to the correct direction of economic globalization, strengthens the linkage effect between domestic and international markets and two resources, and constantly uses China New development provides new opportunities for the world and promotes the building of an open world economy.

“China will promote all countries to share opportunities in China‘s big market”, “China will promote all countries to share opportunities for institutional opening up”, “China will promote all countries to share opportunities for deepening international cooperation” – President Xi Jinping emphasized “sharing” and “sharing” Opportunity”, conveying important information.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech fully demonstrates China‘s sincerity in sharing the super-large market with the world, its determination to build an open world economy with all parties in the world, and its confidence in making new contributions to global development with its own new development.” Gu Xueming, dean of the cooperative research institute, said.

“Unswervingly opening up to the outside world, China‘s door is opening wider and wider, allowing foreign businessmen to invest in China with confidence.” said Li Ximeng, founder and CEO of Treton Group.

China‘s high-level opening is an opening that promotes deep-level reforms.

On November 5, 2022, visitors watch a robot performance in the artificial intelligence zone of the 5th China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Liwang

Expand the import of high-quality products, create a “Silk Road E-commerce” cooperation pilot zone, build a national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone, and implement the free trade pilot zone upgrading strategy… Listening to President Xi Jinping’s speech, China‘s series of measures to expand and open up is exciting.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech sent a clear signal to the world that China is committed to promoting the sharing of three major opportunities by all parties in all countries, which has boosted our confidence.” Pfizer Global Biopharmaceutical Business Group President Peng Zhenke said that as the first batch of foreign pharmaceuticals to enter the Chinese market As an enterprise, Pfizer deeply feels that China‘s business environment continues to optimize, and it is steadily advancing in line with international standards.

“Openness and opportunity are the two words that impressed me the most in President Xi Jinping’s speech.” said Ye Fei, President and CEO of Michelin China. Quality development is full of confidence.

At the pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting in the technology equipment exhibition area of ​​the 5th China International Import Expo, the exhibitor representative (second from left in the front) introduced the company’s products to buyers (photo taken on August 8, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

Join hands with the world to create a better future – “Let opening up bring a new bright future to global development”

At present, the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and the world economy is underpowered for recovery. In his speech, President Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to use openness to relieve the difficulties of development, to use openness to pool the power of cooperation, to use openness to gather innovation, and to use openness to seek shared blessings.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech conveys the determination to promote the construction of an open world economy.” Xiao Song, Executive Vice President of Siemens Global, said that through the platform of the China International Import Expo, China and the world can share the market, create prosperity and a win-win future. “We I am full of expectations for all countries to work together to overcome temporary difficulties and move towards bright development.”

L’Oréal North Asia President and China Chief Executive Officer Fei Berry said that President Xi Jinping’s speech made us more convinced that openness is an important driving force for promoting global cooperation and creating a better future together.

Create opportunities in openness and solve problems in cooperation.

Georgieva, President of the International Monetary Fund, said that the forum of this year’s CIIE focuses on openness and cooperation, which is in line with the needs of today’s world. To solve the current world development problems, more platforms like the CIIE are needed to bridge differences through dialogue and promote the joint construction of a better future.

On the evening of November 4, 2022, Georgieva, President of the International Monetary Fund, delivered a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

“Comprehensive and in-depth participation in the WTO reform negotiations”, “Promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation”, “Promoting international macroeconomic policy coordination”, “Resolutely supporting and helping developing countries to accelerate development”… President Xi Jinping announced a series of practical measures to promote All countries and parties share opportunities to deepen international cooperation.

“Faced with the complex changes in the current world economic situation, President Xi Jinping emphasized in his speech that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, which is not only an important measure to maintain its own economic growth, but also an important measure to deeply integrate into the world economy and promote the stable recovery of the global economy. A strategic choice,” said Tao Kuangchun, Chairman of KPMG China and Asia Pacific.

China not only joins hands with other countries to make the cake of global development bigger, but also makes development achievements more and more equitably benefit the people of all countries. This year’s CIIE has increased the number of free booths provided to companies from least developed countries.

Mauritanian President Ghazwani highly appreciated China‘s efforts to build an open world economy and support for multi-polarization. He said that China is thinking about issues from the perspective of the development of all mankind, and the CIIE is not only an important opportunity for Mauritius and China to deepen trade cooperation, but also an important opportunity to promote the development of the world economy.

On the evening of November 4, 2022, Mauritanian President Ghazwani delivered a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jing

Xu Xiujun, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the CIIE has become an important basis for effectively responding to the trend of anti-globalization and guiding the development of economic globalization in the right direction. President Xi Jinping’s speech fully demonstrated China‘s image as a responsible major country and its unswerving desire to build a community with a shared future for mankind. (Reporters Jiang Wei, Han Jie, Ye Haoming, Wu Yue, Liu Xiacun, Yao Yujie)

