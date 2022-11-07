Share development opportunities and create a better future (Observation of CIIE)

——Seeing the spillover effect of the CIIE from the 5th CIIE

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo, President Xi Jinping pointed out that opening up is an important driving force for the progress of human civilization and the only way for the world to prosper and develop.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up, firmly pursues the opening strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and constantly provides new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development, promotes the construction of an open world economy, and better benefits the people of all countries.

As the world‘s first import-themed national-level exhibition, the CIIE has become a window for China to build a new development pattern, a platform to promote high-level openness, and an international public product shared globally. At the venues of the 5th CIIE, there were negotiations and contracts signed again and again, and the spring breeze of opening was blowing. The spillover effect of the CIIE continued to expand, and the development momentum was surging.

Enhance development momentum

President Xi Jinping pointed out: “We must use openness to relieve the difficulties of development, use openness to bring together the power of cooperation, use openness to gather innovation, and use openness to seek shared blessings, so as to promote economic globalization, strengthen the development momentum of all countries, and allow development. More and more results will benefit people of all countries more equitably.”

General Technology Group participated in the CIIE for 5 consecutive times, and the cumulative purchase amount exceeded 3 billion US dollars. General Technology Group effectively integrates the product and service supply of international excellent enterprises with the market demand of countries along the “Belt and Road”, actively carries out third-party market cooperation, purchases advanced equipment and technologies of excellent foreign enterprises, and uses them for project construction in developing countries to expand cooperation. “Circle of friends”, strengthen the industrial “ecological circle”, share the opportunities of CIIE with all countries in the world, and achieve common development. At this year’s CIIE, General Technology Group focused on improving people’s well-being and quality of life, and signed a procurement cooperation agreement with a world-class medical company.

At this year’s CIIE, China SDIC International Trade Co., Ltd. and 20 partners signed a purchase intention agreement of more than 1 billion US dollars, and the structure of purchased goods was more optimized. SDIC Trade has also continued to promote the diversification of food import sources, channels and varieties. “We will focus on important areas related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, relying on the advantages of the domestic super-large market, continuously improve the ability to integrate global resources, and make every effort to ensure the smooth, safe and stable industrial chain and supply chain.” said Wu Shiyong, chairman of SDIC Trading.

“Thanks to the CIIE, we have seized new business opportunities,” said Ni Tonghe, chairman of Chengdu Economic Development Foreign Trade Base Operation Co., Ltd. The company exports new energy vehicles made in my country to Germany, Poland, Kazakhstan and other countries through the China-Europe freight train. This year, the company’s total import and export volume has exceeded 500 million yuan.

Promote win-win cooperation

President Xi Jinping pointed out: “China will promote all countries to share the opportunities of China‘s big market”, “China will promote all countries to share the opportunities of institutional opening up” and “China will promote all countries to share the opportunities of deepening international cooperation”.

From exhibits to commodities, from intention to contract, from exhibitors to investors, the CIIE has not only achieved fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation, but also attracted a large number of foreign investment in China, driving more cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipment to enter the Chinese market and sharing development opportunities At the same time, it will help industrial upgrading.

“Every CIIE allows us to open up our international vision. By introducing advanced components and accelerating the implementation of innovation-driven, high-quality development of the construction machinery industry, XCMG products have won the trust of more global customers.” Xuzhou Construction Machinery Bonded by XCMG Group Wang Jiang, director of the company, said that XCMG has been actively looking for international supplier partners at the CIIE for five consecutive years. The accumulated purchase intention and contract value of the previous four CIIEs was 249 million US dollars.

Participating in the CIIE for 5 consecutive years, Fosun Pharma has felt that the spillover effect of the CIIE is heating up. “Thanks to the strong spillover effect of the CIIE, Fosun Pharma has continued to promote the implementation of innovative achievements and realized the transformation from exhibits to commodities,” said Wen Deyong, CEO of Fosun Pharma.

Since the first CIIE, Bright Food Group has actively participated in it. At this year’s CIIE, Bright Food Group introduced the first exhibitors to organically integrate Bright’s overseas industries with healthy elderly care, and continued to focus on the development of high-protein industries, Bright’s student meal project, Bright City Kitchen project, Bright’s home port seed industry innovation project, etc. Let the results of the CIIE be implemented.

For global companies, China‘s industrial upgrading contains huge opportunities. In the energy low carbon and environmental protection technology area of ​​the technology equipment exhibition area of ​​the CIIE, thyssenkrupp appeared with its various business segments. “With the help of the platform of the CIIE, we expect to further strengthen cooperation with customers and partners to jointly promote the green transformation of the industry.” said Gao Yan, senior vice president of ThyssenKrupp Group. Enterprises signed a cooperation agreement to carry out more comprehensive and in-depth exchanges and cooperation in the fields of energy, industry and chemical industry.

Help a better life

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward: “We must broaden our vision of the world, deeply understand the trend of human development and progress, actively respond to the general concerns of people from all over the world, make contributions to solving the common problems faced by mankind, and absorb all the outstanding civilizations of mankind with a broad-mindedness of inclusiveness. results, and contribute to building a better world.”

Plant-based products, casual snacks, Thai sauces… CP Group has arranged more than 110 products to meet Chinese consumers at this CIIE. “We have participated in the exhibition for five consecutive years. In the future, we will continue to bring safe, high-quality, healthy and rich food to the Chinese market to meet people’s consumption needs.” said Xue Zengyi, the relevant person in charge of the agricultural and animal husbandry food enterprise of CP Group.

Over the past five years, exhibitors at the CIIE have brought a large number of new technologies and products from around the world, enriching the choices of domestic consumers.

Beauty and skin care, food and beverages, luggage and leather goods… At the CIIE, the national pavilion products with their own characteristics attracted attention. “We focus on the consumer sector, and hope to develop more partners to bring more high-quality imported goods to consumers.” said Han Rui, vice president of JD.com Group and head of JD.com’s retail global business department. The company participated in the fifth consecutive year. In the past three years, the purchase amount of imported brand goods has exceeded 500 billion yuan.

“The CIIE is an excellent window for domestic and foreign brands to meet and interact with domestic consumers,” said Wang Yajuan, chief marketing officer of Xiaohongshu. At this year’s China International Import Expo, Xiaohongshu invited 6 participating brands to discuss the new trend of China‘s consumption upgrade.

Qu Cuirong, the relevant person in charge of Yum!, said that Yum China has become a catering service provider for the Expo for five consecutive years, and Yum China has felt the extraordinary development opportunities in China‘s large market. In the future, Yum will give full play to its own advantages, continue to innovate new models of diversified consumption scenarios, lead the green and low-carbon transformation, more strongly support the high-quality development of China‘s economy, and actively contribute to the realization of China‘s “dual carbon” goal.

With the growing demand for healthy consumption in China, more and more companies are finding business opportunities. Sanofi, an innovative pharmaceutical and health company, has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years. “We are fortunate to witness the rapid development of China‘s medical innovation, and thanks to the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo, there are new breakthroughs every year.” said Xie Lijuan, the relevant person in charge of Sanofi’s global business unit.

At this year’s CIIE, several of Edward’s innovative products made their debut in China. “In the future, we will continue to firmly regard China as an important strategic market, accelerate the introduction of high-quality innovative products and promote their application in China,” said Ye Tiancheng, the relevant person in charge of Edward Life Sciences.

In the new era and new journey, China seeks its own development while firmly safeguarding world peace and development, and uses its own development to better safeguard world peace and development, and join hands with other countries in the world to create a better future for mankind.

(Reporters Wang Ke, Yu Sinan, Han Shuo, Qian Yibin, Qi Jiarun)

