President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his social media account regarding the Great Istanbul Meeting held at Atatürk Airport Nation’s Garden yesterday. Of course, it was not a coincidence that we had our biggest hug on the road to 14 May in the Atatürk Airport National Garden, shared by President Erdoğan. Yesterday, Istanbul was another beautiful, another magnificent one. More than 1.7 million people from 39 districts of our city in Atatürk Airport National Garden […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook