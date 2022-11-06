.

People from many countries said that President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo declared China‘s determination to share development opportunities with the world, promote the building of an open world economy, and inject new momentum into global development.

Timur Kuvatov, director of the “Kazakhstan Today” news agency: I think the most important part of the speech is to emphasize openness and mention that openness is an important driving force for the progress of human civilization. It is very important that the policy of opening up and further opening up is coherent. The CIIE is of great significance to the development of the world. China insists on opening up and shares development opportunities with other countries. Through economic cooperation, the achievements of economic development will not only benefit China, but also the countries along the “Belt and Road”.

David Monye, ​​Director of the Center for African-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg: In his speech, President Xi Jinping mentioned a number of issues, including domestic and international trade. The signal he sent is that China will work hard to ensure that the Chinese economy continues to expand and open up, that domestic and foreign trade benefits China and the international community, and that trade remains a core issue in stabilizing the global economy.

Laura Jenkins, Speaker of the Washington State House of Representatives: I am very happy to see the CIIE held, and we are very happy to participate in it. I think the trade exchanges between China and the United States will also help the two countries to have closer relations in various fields.

Domenico di Nuzzo, manager of the export department of Italian leather goods exhibitors: We have noticed that China is becoming more and more open to foreign investment, which is of great benefit to international trade. We are very happy and we are looking forward to the future.