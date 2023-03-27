Afghanistan has defeated Pakistan in the second T20I match played in Sharjah to win the three-match series by 2-0.

This is the first time Afghanistan has won a T20I series against Pakistan.

Afghanistan chased down the target of 131 runs for the loss of three wickets in the last over in the second match played in Sharjah on Sunday night.

A 56-run partnership between Afghanistan’s Rehmanullah Garbaz and Ibrahim Zadran took the match out of Pakistan’s hands and in the end, once again Mohammad Nabi used his experience to lead the team to victory.

Pakistani bowlers kept pressure on the Afghan team, but they could not take wickets on important occasions and Afghanistan won the match by seven wickets.

During the match, Pakistan batted first and scored 130 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Like the previous match, Pakistan had a disappointing start in this match too and opener Saeem Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq were dismissed on two consecutive balls and returned to the pavilion. Both the batsmen were out for zero.

Azam Khan also failed in this match and could score only one run. In this way, five wickets of Pakistan had fallen for only 63 runs.

However, later Imad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan took Pakistan’s score to 130 thanks to a good partnership.

Imad Wasim played an innings of 64 runs and remained not out, while Shadab Khan scored 32 runs.

The third and final match between the two teams will be played tomorrow in Sharjah.