Sharmila took the honor of becoming the first bus driver of Coimbatore

After diploma in pharmacy, trained as an auto driver and bus driver

A woman is called a fragile gender. However, this revolutionary change has been seen for a few years that women are also walking side by side with men and giving the message that we are not less than anyone!

At the same time, women have shown the times that they are not as delicate as the society thinks about them. From offices to flying airplanes to the office of the President of the Republic, Prime Minister of some countries, sports like tennis, boxing, cricket. In addition, women are now showing their talent in many fields. Even in important positions like fighter pilots, IAS, IPS, IAF, border security, aircraft pilots, etc. in the army. From doctors, professors, lecturers, engineers, journalism, neuro and heart surgeons to the responsibilities of ministers in the central and various states, women have gained access to the positions where they are honing their skills.

In addition to this, women are also serving in various sectors of life. There is also a dominance of women in multinational companies and in small and large industries in addition to home industries. Even illiterate women are doing their small business in a respectful manner today. Supporting families.

Videos and pictures of many women are often viral on social media that women are earning their livelihood in a dignified manner by selling various food items, driving trucks, buses, auto-rickshaws and cargo vehicles. This passion and hard work of these women A message for the lazy, lazy and irresponsible young boys is that one can achieve anything if he puts his mind to it. But the condition is that to do anything one must have hard work, passion and sense of responsibility. Good. Getting out of the clutches of looking for opportunities and better jobs requires a first step in the right direction.

The photos and details of such a brave and enthusiastic girl are viral on social media for a few days, who is busy driving a bus loaded with passengers with regular determination, courage and courage.

According to the details, this incident is from the city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where Sharmila (24 years old) aspired to become a bus driver. This dream of hers has finally come true. Sharmila’s dream and determination was ridiculed by saying that you are not even the height of a bus tire and want to drive a bus? But today, Purjosh Sharmila is driving the bus.

Sharmila is the daughter of an auto driver. After completing her diploma in pharmacy, Sharmila did not wait to get a job but got her license and became an auto driver in the city of Coimbatore and started driving autos full time. Her passion grew and she decided to go into the field of heavy vehicle driving, which is considered a male dominated field. To fulfill her dream, Sharmila trained and got a bus driving license. did it.

In many cities of the country, girls are driving metro trains and buses. But as far as Coimbatore Kaswal is concerned, there is no such female bus driver in the city. But Sharmila never got the chance to drive a bus, yet she continued to practice driving heavy vehicles. The opportunity to drive the bus has now come to Sharmila.

Sharmila has started driving a private bus of VV Transport from Gandhipuram to Somanur. Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver Sharmila told the media that I became a bus driver because of my father. She said that whenever she went for driving training, mother accompanied her everywhere, while father went to work. Sharmila said that due to her passion for driving, she easily got used to driving a bus without facing much difficulty. I completed my training and got my bus license four months ago.

Sharmila said that all the people who used to laugh and make fun of her when she went to her bus driving training now look at her with surprise. “When I applied for a bus driving license, I was selected based on my height and not my height,” Sharmila said. With my driving skills. While I was already driving an auto waiting for the opportunity to drive a bus. Sharmila said that I would only take my father and my mother in the bus and become the first woman bus driver in my hometown Coimbatore. wanted to be

According to reports, there are already women drivers of heavy vehicles in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. But there is no woman bus driver in Coimbatore city. Sharmila happily told the media that my family wanted me to get this honor. It has been achieved. Sharmila has become a role model for women who want to achieve something in life in a dignified way. The people of Coimbatore are also appreciating this 24-year-old girl Sharmila for her passion and achieving her goal.

DMK MP Kini Muzi Karunanidhi posted two photos of Sharmila driving a bus on her verified Facebook page and wrote in Tamil, “Madam working as a city bus driver in Coimbatore. Sharmila. Glad to know about. Such developments are important for women’s self-reliance and building a gender-neutral society. My best wishes to Sharmila.”



“Many years ago, poet and filmmaker Gitkar great quality wrote a beautiful poem on “Woman”. Mahesh Bhatt made his film wish (1997-)” I filmed this song on Pooja Bhatt, Paresh Rawil and Manoj Bajpai, Sharad Kapoor. This song was sung by Sonu Nigam.

