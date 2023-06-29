Sharp criticism of SPD leader Esken after statements about the Lübcke murder

Saskia Esken accused the Hessian CDU of not having enough determination in the fight against right-wing extremism – and received outraged opposition from the CDU. “The murder of Walter Lübcke could have been prevented,” the SPD politician told the “Spiegel” on Thursday, referring to the CDU politician Lübcke who was murdered in 2019. The Kassel district president was shot dead by a right-wing extremist. According to Esken, it was known “in which right-wing extremist networks the perpetrator, a well-known neo-Nazi with a known tendency to violence and attitude,” had been active.

Esken’s allegation of Lübcke’s murder triggers outraged reactions

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja sharply criticized Esken’s statements. “With the shameless exploitation of the murder of Walter Lübcke for the election campaign, the ex-people’s party SPD is once again sidelined,” Czaja tweeted on Thursday with a view to the state elections in Hesse on October 8th. With her statements, the SPD chairwoman shows that she lacks political decency and respect for Lübcke’s family.

The parliamentary secretary of the Union in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei (CDU), told the “Spiegel”: “Saskia Esken’s campaign maneuvers are as transparent as they are indecent.”

Criticism also came from another political camp. The former federal executive director of the left, Matthias Höhn, wrote on Twitter: “Utilizing a murder against the party of the murder victim during the election campaign is tasteless.”

After the murder of the CDU politician, an investigative committee was set up to investigate the role of the security authorities in the murder case. Criticism had been raised against the authorities – for example in relation to alleged failures in the disclosure of information. The main question is whether the crime could have been prevented. The convicted murderer Stephan Ernst was on record as a right-wing extremist, but was no longer under the special surveillance of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution at the time of the crime.