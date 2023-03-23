The federal government’s Human Rights Commissioner, Luise Amtsberg, has called on Uganda to renounce the draconian law against same-sex relationships. Should President Yoweri Museveni implement the law that has already been passed by parliament, “it would be a serious violation of human rights and one of the worst laws against homosexual people in the world,” said Amtsberg in Berlin. “I appeal to the Ugandan President not to sign this law.” Germany is “under all circumstances” against this law, “which punishes homosexuality with draconian punishments from life imprisonment to the death penalty”.

Will Pride parades like the one here in Entebbe still be possible in Uganda in the future? (archive photo)

In this context, the Human Rights Commissioner rejected the representation “that ‘the West’ is forcing its values ​​on other countries with regard to homosexuality”. It’s about “universal human rights to which we are all entitled – including queer people in Uganda”. Nobody should be “imprisoned, abused or even killed for who you love or how you are,” Amtsberg emphasized.

“Declaration of war” on queer people

The federal government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, called the law a “declaration of war” on queer people. It will “poison the entire Ugandan society with distrust, defamation, persecution and violence”. Supporting LGBT people could also be punished with it. Lehmann: “For example, a mother would be liable to prosecution if she did not report her lesbian daughter to the authorities, thereby exposing her to torture and imprisonment.”

The United Nations and human rights organizations had previously sharply condemned the Ugandan law. The US government is considering economic sanctions against the African country. If the law does go into effect, economic ramifications would need to be discussed, said National Security Council communications director John Kirby.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre also said the law would curtail universal human rights. In addition, progress in the fight against the immune deficiency disease AIDS would be jeopardized. The European Union also expressed deep concern. “The EU rejects the death penalty under all circumstances,” said a spokesman for foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Uganda’s head of state, Yoweri Museveni, is not stingy with homophobic remarks

Head of state speaks of “these deviant”

The debate on the draft law in the parliament in Kampala was marked by homophobic statements. Museveni himself spoke last week of “these deviants” when referring to homosexuals. Nevertheless, the 78-year-old head of state has repeatedly signaled that he does not want to give the issue priority – not least for fear of losing relations with Western financiers and investors.

However, the law is supported by a broad public in the East African country. Numerous conspiracy theories have been circulating in recent months accusing international forces of promoting homosexuality in Uganda.

sti/ww (afp, epd, kna)