Shastri wants to include two left-handed players in the Indian team

Shastri wants to include two left-handed players in the Indian team

Mumbai (Web Desk) Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has said in one of his statements that two of the top 6 players in the Indian team for the ICC World Cup should be left-handed. Commenting on his team, he said that our team is top. Favorites but only if the right balance of youth and experience is maintained in the team. Currently, the top 6 players in the team are right-handed players. In such a situation, we also have to have at least two left-handed players for the best competition with international teams. The former coach said that it is not mandatory that the left-hander should open but at least he should be in the top three or four.
Shastri said that Yashaswi Jaiswal made it to India’s Test squad for the West Indies series but his name was missing from the ODI list.

