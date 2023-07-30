Shawaz Baloch: Former Pilot Who Turned Blindness into Strength

There are many people in this world, who have not let physical disability stand in their way and one of them is former Pakistan Navy pilot Lt. Commander (Rtd) Shawaz Baloch, who is nothing short of a hero. no.

Shawaz Baloch was a pilot in the Pakistan Navy but due to an illness he lost his sight, but instead of making his sight a weakness, he turned it into a strength and now he is performing feats that a normal person might not. can be quite difficult to do.

He not only works for human and special rights, but is also a motivational speaker, peace ambassador, activist and life coach.

Swaz Baloch was recently in London, where he met several dignitaries and attended events.

Speaking to Independent Urdu on this occasion, Shawaz Baloch said that darkness, height and water were his childhood fears but he overcame them all.

Narrating the story of losing sight, he said: ‘I was young. One day I was doing normal flying like that when the sight got blurred. I thought it was an eye problem and on consulting the doctor, it was found that there was a problem with the glands, which were advised to be removed by operation.’

However, he said that during the operation to remove the eye glands, something went wrong and he lost his sight forever.

Shawaz Baloch has received several awards for his services (Safina Khan/Independent Urdu).

According to Shawaz Baloch: ‘That was the most difficult moment of my life. I got emotional many times in that weak and most difficult moment and I started complaining to Allah too, but I consoled myself by saying that maybe Allah did this to remove my fear of darkness. ‘

He further said that after the operation, ‘my father and mother entered the room. I told my father that I can’t see, my father gave me great encouragement, when my mother saw that I was in a little courage, she took courage after seeing my courage and said three words: May Allah fix everything. Will!

‘These words raised a mountain of courage in me. Gave me great encouragement. I forgot everything and started thinking about the future. I made a decision in my heart that no matter what happens now, I will not fail in this exam, otherwise what face will I show to the world. I will never let the world feel that I am scared or discouraged.’

After losing his eyesight, Shawaz Baloch decided to pursue higher education and achieved success in this field as well (Safina Khan/Independent Urdu).

And then this unique journey of Shuz Baloch from darkness to light began, which made him forget that his body lacked any sense of humanity.

He made education his career in this condition and did M.Phil with gold medal and not only M.Phil but also many domestic and foreign courses and certifications.

According to Schwaz: ‘I received the Presidential Award, the Chief of Naval Staff Award, I also became a Ted X speaker, and won the championship of Toastmasters International. I kept moving forward. I was told by my classmates that your story is very inspiring, you should come to the motivational side.’ After which he started the work of bringing change in the life of the youth.

Schwaz says there are still some unfulfilled dreams he plans to complete, including making a film and completing his autobiography in book form.

He said that plans to make a film on his personal life are also in the pipeline. “I want it to be made into a film and go for Oscars so that a soft image of Pakistan goes to the world that there are people in Pakistan who are ambassadors of human rights, disabled people’s rights and peace and who serve humanity with positive thinking. are doing.’

