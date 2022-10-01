DOOR CLOSURE. A 50-year-old woman was rescued in the early afternoon of Friday 30 September after falling off the bicycle she was riding on during a sporting event. It happened along the Alpe Adria cycle path, in Chiusaforte.

An ambulance and a helicopter were sent to the scene from the Sores Central Station in Palmanova.

The woman was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine for a serious trauma to the upper part of the body: from what was later ascertained, she would not be in danger of life.

The first aid was provided by the Red Cross operators who, with an ambulance, were following the sporting event.

The woman was participating in the diabetes awareness initiative: a three-day bicycle tour that will end on Sunday 2 October in Trieste, crossing the whole region. The program provided for the departure from Tarvisio for Friday 30 September and the crossing of the municipalities of Tolmezzo and San Daniele.

It is an inclusive, non-competitive event that is engaging both moderately experienced cyclists and people with different abilities who will be able to pedal even for short distances with e-bikes.