She falls on the ski slope, thirty years old rescued on the Zoncolan

She falls on the ski slope, thirty years old rescued on the Zoncolan

RAVASCLETTO. A thirty-year-old woman, originally from Carnia, was rescued on the afternoon of Friday 6 January after falling on skis on slope 3 near the “Al Cocul” hotel, on the Zoncolan, in Ravascletto. She suffered a head and facial trauma: the health personnel – who intervened after a call to the single emergency number 112 – gave her first aid on the spot, before transferring her in yellow code by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine .

The slope rescue service of the State Police was at the scene of the accident.

