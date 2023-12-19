She is the Colombian queen who was the girlfriend of a false Arab prince who arrived in Medellín

Former Beauty Queen Exposes Deception by Fake Arab Prince

Andrea Aguilera, a former beauty queen, lived a life of luxury and grandeur for several months in Medellín, all thanks to her courtship with Fereidoun ‘Fred’ Khalifa Khalilian, the false Arab prince who visited the city between 2021 and 2023. Khalilian, who claimed to be a member of an Arab royal family, portrayed himself on social media as a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, celebrity manager, and technology company executive. However, his facade was shattered when he was arrested in the United States in June 2023 on charges of conspiracy to murder a former employee.

In an exclusive interview with W Radio, Aguilera disclosed that Khalilian had presented himself as an Arab raised by an adoptive family and coming from royalty. He even went as far as claiming to be a diplomat and possessed a diplomatic passport, which earned him preferential treatment whenever they entered the United States. “I believed the story. Surely, I have not been the first nor the last woman that a man deceives,” Aguilera said.

Following Khalilian’s arrest, Aguilera acknowledged that she had been in a relationship “with the wrong person.” However, she is determined to ensure that her reputation is not tarnished by the association with Khalilian. “Each one must answer for what corresponds to him,” she stated emphatically.

Aguilera emphasized that she is not involved in any of the cases currently being investigated by the United States justice system and hopes to avoid any defamation.

The false Arab prince’s flashy lifestyle and deceptive charm have left many questioning the authenticity of his claims and shedding light on the dangers of falling for such unparalleled deception.

Stay tuned to eltiempo.com for more updates on this developing story.

