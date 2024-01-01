Home » She posed as her aunt in the United States for 25 years to collect her pension
“New Jersey Woman Posed as Deceased Aunt to Collect $1 Million in Benefits”

Janis Miller, a 77-year-old woman from South Orange, New Jersey, has been charged with wire fraud after posing as her deceased aunt to collect over $1 million in benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Over the past 25 years, Miller allegedly continued to receive her aunt’s pension and benefits intended for her late husband.

Miller was arrested on December 21 and appeared before federal judge Jessica S. Allen in Newark. After paying bail of $100,000, she was released. Prosecutors allege that Miller withdrew cash and electronically transferred funds from her aunt’s account, even using her aunt’s debit card to withdraw nearly $70,000. Additionally, she is accused of forging checks totaling $130,000 to her own company, NJ states.

The scheme was uncovered when a Social Security services employee contacted the phone number registered in Miller’s aunt’s name. Miller, posing as her aunt, answered the call and provided false information, prompting an investigation that led to her arrest.

If convicted of wire fraud, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or double the pecuniary gain or loss caused by the crime, as indicated by authorities.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring and reporting any unauthorized use of government benefits, and highlights the consequences for those who engage in such fraudulent activities.

