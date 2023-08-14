She violated numerous bans on returning to the Marches, arrested – News

He has to serve a sentence of 5 months of arrest for the numerous non-compliance with the ban on returning to the Marches committed in 2009. For this reason a 37-year-old Romanian citizen was stopped by a patrol of the Radiomobile Nucleus of the Carabinieri of Aurisina, engaged in a back-crossing check at Basovizza.





Stopped precisely for a check, the Carabinieri found that the woman was prostituting herself in the Marche where she returned several times despite the bans. An arrest warrant had been issued against her by the Fermo prosecutor’s office, which the military carried out by arresting the woman and taking her to the Coroneo prison in Trieste.



