SHE WAS ABANDONED BUT ALMOST DIE DEFENDING A PANTRY « CDE News

NATIONAL (editorial) Human beings have spent years sharing their lives with animals that were domesticated and completely dependent on man, however there are still many who do not understand this and simply abandon their pets, attack domestic animals that wander aimlessly waiting that someone adopts them among other sad and disastrous situations that animals experience, but, above all, they maintain their love for human beings intact, which is why we share with you the story of Negri, a dog who was abandoned while pregnant but who She almost died defending a pantry in the area where she and her babies sleep.

Neighbors from an entire block joined together in a campaign to save “Negra,” a dog who had been abandoned pregnant.

She became a hero in the early hours of Monday, trying to prevent a pantry from being stolen. There, she was seriously injured by an addict.

The brave dog was left with the knife blade broken in her body, but this did not prevent her from continuing to care for and feed her 6 puppies. Negra was found hours later bloodied.

“All of us neighbors are her owners, she knows us all, she is very good, affectionate, that’s why she doesn’t live in just one house,” said ña Estela.

“All the residents of Sargento Martínez and Soldado Román streets in the Fátima neighborhood of Trinidad adopted her, that’s why we came together and through social networks we began to plan how to help her and we got a veterinarian to operate on her for free,” the lady added.

“We made a little cow to raise the money to buy the remedies that she would need in her operation and once she is cured we will do a campaign to castrate her,” he explained. Ña Estela said that the dog is cared for by all the neighbors, who give her water and food, but she is generally in the yard of a warehouse, whose owner does not live there.

According to ña Estela, the pet takes care of all the houses and cannot see the chespis. “It’s like he knows they want to do something bad and he barks at them until they get away,” she said.

For now Negra is in a neighbor’s house, who takes care of her, some of her puppies have already been located and it is only expected that they will grow bigger to be taken.

A lawyer, who is also one of the owners of the dog’s heart, is going to do the paperwork to report the chespi who hurt Negra. “We already know who the guy is,” he added.

comment

comment

Share this: Facebook

X

