The Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture a 24-year-old woman, identified as ‘Lina’, for the crime of drug trafficking and manufacturing.

The capture was carried out in race 3 with 8th street in the center of the city, after verifying that the woman was required by the fourth criminal court of the Neiva knowledge circuit for trying to enter narcotic substances into the Medium Security Penitentiary Establishment and Prison. de Rivera in 2018.

The capture occurred thanks to verification work led by the Criminal Investigation Section.

The captured woman was made available to the competent authorities for prosecution.

In other events, a subject who was moving along 81C street with carrera 5 in the Luis Eduardo Santos neighborhood of commune 9 was arrested. He was approached by SIJIN units, requesting a preventive search, and three plastic bags with approximately 1500 grams were found. of Marijuana inside.

In this way, we proceed to capture this subject for the offense of Trafficking, Manufacture or possession of Narcotic Drugs, being left at the disposal of a guarantee control judge, who decided to release him.

