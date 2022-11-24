PORDENONE. Prosecutor Andrea Del Missier has asked for immediate judgment for the twenty-year-old American soldier Julia Nicole Bravo, who overwhelmed and killed the fifteen-year-old Giovanni Zanier on Sunday 21 August at 2.35 am, in via Roveredo in Sant’Antonio di Porcia.

The Pordenone prosecutor quickly completed the investigations, corroborated by two technical consultancies, one on the dynamics of the accident, entrusted to the engineer Pierluigi Zamuner, the other on the driver’s alcohol content, drawn up by the coroner Michela Frustaci.

Subsequent investigations into blood alcohol levels led the public prosecutor to dispute, in addition to vehicular homicide, the aggravating circumstance of driving while intoxicated with a higher blood alcohol level than the initial hypothesis: from 2.09 to 2.315 grams per litre.



Investigations and findings were conducted by the Carabinieri of the mobile radio and the operational unit of Pordenone. Prosecutor Del Missier concluded that if the soldier had respected the speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour and completed the maneuvers in safety, without posing a danger or hindrance to traffic, she could have controlled the movement of her Volskwagen Polo and avoided the impact with the little boy.

The investigators have reconstructed that, however, Bravo, as he approached the roundabout with via Lazio, suddenly accelerated to 65 kilometers per hour, lost control of the car, crashed into the curb that separates the roadway from the cycle/pedestrian path, invading it.

The car hit Giovann Zanieri, who was on foot with his friends. The boy was thrown into the air and crashed to the ground near a traffic divider. There was nothing they could do for the fifteen-year-old: the death was confirmed at 4 in the morning at the Pordenone hospital.



Arrested in the act, Julia Bravo is still under house arrest in her accommodation at the Aviano base. The investigating judge Monica Biasutti has set the hearing for March 7 or before the collegiate court presided over by Alberto Rossi. Giovanni’s parents, Sergio and Barbara, entrusted themselves to the lawyer Fabio Gasparini.

In all likelihood, however, the criminal case will not lead to a hearing. The defense, in fact, intends to ask for an alternative procedure, plea bargain or abbreviated judgment (which provides for the discount of a third of the sentence in case of conviction). There are 15 days to file the application. «We will certainly evaluate the alternative rites – announced the lawyer Aldo Masserut, who with his law firm colleague Maria Grazia Formentini is following the case -. We reserve the choice of methods after we have read the investigative documents, looking at things in a transparent and in-depth manner”.

On the jurisdiction of the case, the legislation of the host state applies in case of crimes committed off duty. However, the US has the right to request it by way of derogation. The last word, at the end of the investigation, belongs to the Minister of Seals.