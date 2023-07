Valery Alexandra FM, 17 years old, died on Thursday at noon when he fell with his car at the bottom of the Ceniza River, jurisdiction of Nahulingo, Sonsonate. According to local media, Valery Alexandra was studying her first year of high school at the San Francisco de Asís school. Also, he was an English student at a […]

The post She was Valery, a high school student who died in a traffic accident in Sonsonate appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook