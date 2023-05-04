Home » SHEAF ASSAULTS RANCH IN PASO BARRETO « cde News
CONCEPCIÓN (Special envoy) It was reported that fifteen people assaulted a ranch in the department of Concepción. The attackers broke into the establishment and stole two vehicles. It is believed that it could be a band that is dedicated to rustling.

This Tuesday morning, the assault on a ranch in the district of Paso Barreto, department of Concepción, by 15 armed people was reported.

As reported by ABC Color correspondent Aldo Rojas, based on preliminary information, some 15 people broke into a ranch called San Basilio and took two vehicles.

Agents of the National Police are already on the site. It is believed that the suspects are part of a rustling gang, so it is being determined if cattle are missing from the establishment.

