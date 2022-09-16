Home News Sheds full of waste, a Maserada farmer in trouble
Sheds full of waste, a Maserada farmer in trouble

The carabinieri, in collaboration with the local Maserada police, seized today two warehouses, covering a total area of ​​about 2000 square meters, where a considerable amount of disassembled appliances, tires, parts and batteries of cars and other waste was crammed. The joint activity arose following the various reports received regarding an intense “comings and goings” in a countryside area. The agents proceeded on the search decree issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which had shared the first findings collected on possible abuses in the area of ​​waste disposal. At the expense of the owner of the structure, a farmer, there is the hypothesis of the crime of unauthorized waste management activities. The investigations will continue, it seems that the warehouses were leased to foreigners. The goods intended for sale in Africa.

