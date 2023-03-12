Home News Sheikh Waqas Akram joined PTI
News

Sheikh Waqas Akram joined PTI

by admin
Sheikh Waqas Akram joined PTI

Jhang: Jhang, a well-known political personality and former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Sheikh Waqas Akram held a special meeting with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Zaman Park. Central Senior Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, North Punjab President Aamir Mehmood Kayani were also present.

Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He also announced full support for the true freedom movement and manifesto of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan welcomed Sheikh Waqas Akram’s decision to join Tehreek-e-Insaf.

See also  Lega and Fdi penalized by mutual competition: center-right divided more than ever

You may also like

Truck driver overlooked moped – 16-year-old seriously injured

Head of State made a technical visit to...

Litoral de San Juan: $2,649 million for schools...

“Spring Breeze Ten Miles, I’ll Wait for You...

Three anti-church megatrends – Church at the tipping...

Karachi: 17 police officers dismissed for not doing...

Government will underground the exit of Bogotá through...

Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year and Last...

After several years, the construction of the second...

Gather the hearts of the people and take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy