Jhang: Jhang, a well-known political personality and former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Sheikh Waqas Akram held a special meeting with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Zaman Park. Central Senior Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, North Punjab President Aamir Mehmood Kayani were also present.

Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He also announced full support for the true freedom movement and manifesto of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan welcomed Sheikh Waqas Akram’s decision to join Tehreek-e-Insaf.