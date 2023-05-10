Shell ceviche, a natural aphrodisiac – Diario La Hora

From the mangroves of Esmeraldas to the homes of Esmeraldas,

This mollusk is one of the most desirable and is even called an aphrodisiac.

for its properties.

Esmeraldas and its mangroves is a special combination when it comes to

enjoy the gastronomy typical of this province.

In them we find the already so renowned blue crab, and for

of course the dark shell, typical of this corner of the country.

The process to remove it from the mangroves is somewhat complex, but it is not

that is why the work is stopped because the demand is quite high as it is

one of the authentic ingredients of Esmeraldeña food.

The shells already taken from the mangrove swamp are prepared in a variety of

dishes, rice with shells, roasted shells, ‘encocao’ of shells and the

famous ceviche of shells, widely consumed to “remove the

chuchaqui”.

The shells have many properties that according to the Esmeraldas

It can be considered a natural aphrodisiac, since it helps to enhance

sexual performance. The black shells, as they contain zinc, help to

produce more testosterone and estrogen, this being an element

fundamental for the performance of the reproductive organs, the good

function of the prostate and the production of sperm, which

means that they provide a substance called “cyclopentane

perhydrophenanthrene” which causes male hormones to be activated and

feminine.

This property is also found in clams, mussels,

shrimp, fish and crabs.

This is one of the reasons why the consumption of shells is

frequent and it becomes a dish that is more than appetizing but delicious. (EA)

Shell ceviche recipe

Ingredients

● 50 live and very fresh black or brown shells

● 10 subtle lemons

● 2 finely sliced ​​paiteña onions

● 2 chopped tomatoes

● 1 chopped green pepper – optional and to taste

● Cilantro chopped to taste

● Chopped green onion to taste – optional

● Oil to taste

● Ketchup and mustard to taste

● Salt to taste

At your service:

● Patacones, toasted, canguil or toasted, chifles, or rice

Elaboration

1. Wash the shells well with a brush before opening them. Verify

may the shells be fine

2. well closed, and discard those that are not.

3. Open the shells with a guillotine or a large knife

cocina.

4. Save the liquid inside each black shell.

5. Put the shell meat and its respective liquid in a bowl.

6. Squeeze all 8 of the 10 thin lemons and add the juice to the

fountain with shells

7. Rub the slices of paiteña onion with salt, and wash them well.

8. Make a curtido with the washed onion, the chopped tomatoes, the

green onion, the juice of the two remaining lemons, the coriander

chopped, oil and salt. Mix well.

9. Put the mixture of the shells with lemon in individual plates,

add a little of the onion and tomato curtido to each plate,

add mustard and tomato sauce to each person’s taste.

Mix, taste and rectify the salt, lemon, oil.

10. Serve the shell ceviche accompanied by chifles,

patacones, canguil (popcorn), toasted, etc.