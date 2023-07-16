Shelling of Kharkiv July 16 – Russia shelled Kharkiv

The Russians, who shelled Kharkiv on the night of July 16, struck the city again. Kharkiv’s Osnovyansky district was affected by the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, there are 4 victims. It was reported Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv OVA.

“A fire broke out at the point of impact. Services are working to eliminate the consequences. Do not leave the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off. The danger of enemy missile strikes remains!” he wrote.

According to Synegubov, three people with shrapnel wounds were stabbed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that there are currently seven injured.

Later, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on one person killed as a result of the shelling.

“On July 16, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the territory of an industrial enterprise in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. Previously, with two S-300 type missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Currently, we know of one dead and three wounded – all employees industrial enterprise”says the message.

As “FACTS” wrote, the Russian invaders are actively advancing in the Kupyan direction in the Kharkiv region.

