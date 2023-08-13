Shelling of Kherson Oblast on August 13 – parents and a baby were killed

Insurgents once again shelled the Kherson region — on the morning of Sunday, August 13, six people were killed, including a baby.

As reported Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, in Shiroka Balka settlement, as a result of enemy artillery shelling, a local resident and family — a husband, wife and their daughter, who was born only 23 days ago — died. The couple’s 12-year-old son is hospitalized in serious condition, his condition is critical.

“12 arrivals were recorded in Stanislavov. Two men died. Another woman is injured. Receives medical assistance. Terrorists will never stop killing civilians voluntarily. Terrorists must be stopped. By force They don’t understand anything else.” – said the minister.

The Prosecutor General’s Office added that the massive shelling took place around 10:00 a.m. The boy, who was seriously injured in Shiroka Balka, was pulled out from under the rubble.

“At least four private houses caught fire as a result of the attack. In the morning, the occupiers also shelled the settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts. Currently, it is known about at least five injured people. The data is being verified. Shelling continues.” – says the message.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 500 children died in Ukraine, more than 1,097 were injured of various degrees of severity. However, these figures are not final – work is ongoing to establish them in the places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region — 485, Kharkiv — 298, Kyiv — 129, Kherson — 118, Zaporizhia — 99, Mykolaiv — 97, Dnipropetrovsk — 94, Chernihiv — 71, Luhansk — 67.

We will remind you that during the recent missile attack, the enemy launched Dagger missiles over Ukraine, trying to hit the airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk region. During the attack, one of the rockets hit a private household, killing an 8-year-old boy.

