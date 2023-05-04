Home » SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALTH AND INTEGRITY « cde News
News

SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALTH AND INTEGRITY « cde News

by admin
SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEALTH AND INTEGRITY « cde News

NATIONAL (Health) The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare issues some recommendations to take into account to protect yourself from the rains, taking into account the rainfall recorded in various parts of the country, which in turn will continue for the next few days. Do not risk crossing water currents, protect yourself from insect bites and in case of fever or diarrhea, go to the nearest health center.

-It is advisable not to risk your life when trying to cross water currents, as well as not throwing garbage into the streams or rubbish on public roads.

-Resort to health care centers in case of need or before the appearance of any symptom of any disease.

-Make sure that the water you consume is drinkable.

In times of rain and high temperatures there is a greater risk of contracting certain diseases. Due to the flooding and probable contamination of wells with drinking water, the population is exposed to diseases such as gastroenteritis, diarrhea, dehydration, dermatitis, chikungunya, dengue fever, and even respiratory diseases.

To avoid all this, it is necessary to take into account the following recommendations:

-Wash your hands before and after going to the bathroom;

-Do not use stagnant water for consumption or cleaning;

-Monitor the proper preparation of food;

-Discard useless containers that can accumulate water;

-Place mosquito nets on doors and windows;

-If possible, use insect repellents;

-Make sure that both the patio and the roof of your house are clean and do not accumulate water;

See also  Pharmaceutical companies around the world are working hard to speed up production and ensure supply_Hangzhou Net

-Remove the grass that can serve as a breeding ground for the mosquito that transmits chikungunya and dengue.

comment

comment

You may also like

Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens

Marktbergel | 15 year old missing

A woman led a dangerous criminal group in...

Five drivers victims of extortive robbery – Diario...

Carriers robbed all the passers-by who were passing...

Final details for the student-military civic parade in...

Researchers claim to have solved mysteries about da...

the devil walks around

Inflation – Esken accuses companies of indecent behavior

Motocross, without a track, but with great champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy