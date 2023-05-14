Shelters in Mexico expect migratory rebound before the end of Title 42

The shelters of Nuevo León, in the north of Mexico, and the state authorities are preparing to face the new migratory surge that will cause the end of Title 42, the migratory health norm that the government of Donald Trump (2017-2021) due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with EFE, José Jaime Salinas, an accountant at Casa INDI, a shelter that accommodates up to 1,100 migrants, mentioned that it is unpredictable to know the number of people who will not be able to regularize their situation and will be returned.

Mexico hostels

In addition, he said that it is also necessary to consider the migrants who will be passing through said state in their search to reach the border and who also require attention.

“It is estimated, according to experts, that at least 30%, maximum, will be able to enter the United States legally or will be accepted by the United States,” he said.

He estimated that there are between 120,000 and 130,000 migrants in the border area.

“It means that we will have 80,000 return to Mexico. Either get a job or see what they do, ”he said.

Casa INDI is a shelter for migrants that is made up of three buildings and has a capacity of 680 beds, but it can be expanded up to 1,100 spaces. It is located in Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo León.

Title 42, with which 2.8 million migrants were expelled and adopted by Trump and later continued by President Joe Biden to return migrants to Mexico on the grounds of the covid-19 pandemic, ended on the night of Thursday.

Now Title 8 is applied, which allows migrants to request asylum at the ports of entry and gives the government the power to deport and even impose penalties on those who do not meet the requirements and are considered inadmissible.

will increase flow

The end of Title 42 was barely registered on August 11, so it will be in the coming weeks when the increase in the migratory flow will be noticed, Salinas considered.

The expert established that, although Nuevo León is a state of passage towards the border, in reality the bulk of migrants seek to cross into the United States through other points in Mexico such as Ciudad Juárez, Mexicali or Tijuana.

He mentioned that currently the shelter is receiving an average of 150 people a day who stay only one day because they are passing through, but the number could increase in a few days.

In an interview with the media, Marco González, secretary of Regional and Agricultural Development of the state and general director for the Development of the Border Zone, established that, although the border between Nuevo León and the United States through Puerto Colombia “has never been a problem on the immigration issue it will now be armored”.

He added that everything important that is happening is on the other borders of the country. However, they will take their forecasts.

“We are shielding ourselves. Our border is very controlled and secure,” she said.

He stressed that since the current governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, came to power, the border crossing has been “armored”.

“Migrants choose another option because they know that there is no option,” he said.

