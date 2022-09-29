[Epoch Times, September 29, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing comprehensive report) Shen Deyong, the “big tiger” in the CCP’s political and legal system, was recently arrested by the authorities. He is the first minister-level official to be investigated this year. Shen Deyong publicly complained through the Supreme Court’s internal office platform before being dismissed as vice president of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China.

According to a report by state media CCTV on September 28, Shen Deyong, former member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee, was suspected of taking bribes.

A few days ago, the Supreme Procuratorate made a decision to arrest Shen Deyong on suspicion of taking bribes. The case is being further processed.

Shen Deyong accused of committing judicial corruption

Shen Deyong used to be the deputy secretary (minister-level) and executive vice president of the Party Leadership Group of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China. He was investigated in March this year.

According to the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China on September 7, Shen Deyong was accused of wantonly interfering in judicial activities; using public tools for private use, law enforcement breaking the law, relying on cases to eat cases, large-scale judicial corruption, power and money transactions, etc. Shen Deyong was expelled from the party and from public office.

Shen Deyong is a native of Xiushui, Jiangxi Province, and has successively served in the Jiangxi Provincial Political and Legal Committee, the Provincial High Court, and the Provincial Disciplinary Committee. In 1998, he was promoted to vice president of the Supreme Court. In 2006, he was transferred to be the secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection. In 2008, he returned to the Supreme Court as deputy secretary of the party group and executive vice president (minister level). In March 2018, Shen Deyong served as the director of the Social and Legal Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In June of the same year, Shen Deyong was removed from the post of vice president of the Supreme Court.

Shen Deyong issued “Resignation Farewell Letter” before leaving office

According to Chinanews.com, in June 2018, when he left the Supreme Court, Shen Deyong sent a “Resignation Letter” through the office platform of all the police officers of the Supreme Court. He mentioned: “According to my sincere request, the Central The decision was made to remove me from various positions in the Supreme Court a year or so earlier.”

In the “Farewell Letter”, Shen Deyong said that he “has not corrupted and abused power, has not been bullying, and has not taken the blame.”

After Xi Xiaoming was sacked, Shen Deyong’s secretary was investigated

According to a previous report by China News Weekly, Shen Deyong was the youngest vice president in the history of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China. Shen Deyong also participated in the trials of Bo Xilai, Zhou Yongkang, Ling Jihua, and Su Rong.

Before Shen Deyong, the Supreme Court also sacked a “tiger”. On July 12, 2015, Xi Xiaoming, then vice president of the Supreme Court and member of the party group, was investigated. Xi Xiaoming is the second vice president of the CCP Supreme Court to be sacked due to economic problems after Huang Songyou. Huang Songyou was investigated in 2008 and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010.

Before Xi Xiaoming was sacked, on May 12, 2015, the Supreme Court officially announced the establishment of a research group for the compilation of the Civil Code, with Xi Xiaoming as the leader. After Xi Xiaoming was sacked, Shen Deyong took over as the head of the research group for the compilation of the Civil Code.

In February 2017, Xi Xiaoming was sentenced to life, and he was accused of accumulating more than 110 million yuan. Shen Deyong’s secretary was also involved in the case. The official bulletin mentioned that Shen Deyong “condoned acquiescence to relatives and secretaries to use their positional influence to act as judicial brokers.”

Ganzhou mayor involved in Shen Deyong case

In addition, Wan Kai, the former mayor of Ganzhou City, was also accused of the Shen Deyong case. Wan Kai was officially announced in May this year to be investigated. According to The Paper, after Shen Deyong was sacked, the relevant case-handling departments “targeted” Wan Kai.

According to the above-mentioned media reports, Wan Kaipan attached Shen Deyong through his relatives. His relatives are from Xiushui, Jiangxi, and they are related to Shen Deyong’s family. “When he was the county head of Jinxian County and the secretary of the Jinxian County Party Committee in Nanchang City, Wan Kai often went to Xiushui County to run this relationship.” At that time, Shen Deyong was the executive vice president of the Supreme Court. Later, Wan Kai was promoted to deputy mayor of Fuzhou Municipal Government and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau.

Shen Deyong was investigated by international organizations for participating in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners

It is worth mentioning that the Public Procuratorate Law is known as a part of the CCP’s “knife handle”, and it is at the forefront in the persecution of human rights. Shen Deyong has long held an important position in the Supreme Court. In a series of human rights persecution cases in the CCP’s court system, Shen Deyong is accused of being inseparable from the relationship.

According to Minghui.com, Shen Deyong once participated in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners, and the Supreme Court where he served was investigated by the “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong”.

In 2015, after the Beijing authorities proposed that the CCP’s judicial department “must establish a case and make a case for justice”, more than 200,000 persecuted Falun Gong practitioners and their family members filed a lawsuit against Jiang Zemin, the culprit, but Zhou Qiang (President), The two high-level officials controlled by Cao Jianming (the chief prosecutor) never followed suit against Jiang. Shen Deyong, the executive vice president in charge of the affairs of the Supreme Court, is also unavoidable.

