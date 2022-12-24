Original title: Shen Tie: 2023 Spring Festival travel train tickets will go on sale on December 24

On December 23, it was learned from China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Shenyang Bureau Group Company”) that the 2023 Railway Spring Festival Transport will start on January 7 and end on February 15. During the Spring Festival travel period, the Shenyang Railway Department will better coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and the Spring Festival travel organization, and continuously improve the quality of railway transportation services. Train tickets for the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will go on sale on December 24, 2022.

With the optimization and adjustment of the national epidemic prevention and control policy, it is expected that during the railway Spring Festival travel period in 2023, the demand for passenger travel such as family visits and tourism, as well as the demand for cargo transportation such as the resumption of work and production of enterprises, and the guaranteed supply of electricity and coal in winter will further increase. The Shenyang railway department will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deployment requirements of the Central Economic Work Conference, adhere to the people-centered development idea, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and Spring Festival travel organization, better coordinate development and safety, and continue to deepen the railway Structural reforms on the supply side of transportation have continuously improved the quality and efficiency of the supply of passenger and cargo transportation products, and strived to provide strong support for the travel of the masses and the stable operation of the national economy.

The first is to scientifically and accurately arrange passenger transport capacity to fully meet the travel needs of passengers. Make full use of the operating advantages of the high-speed rail network, make good use of the Northeast high-speed rail network that has been continuously improved in recent years, especially make good use of relevant resources such as the Beijing-Harbin high-speed rail, the Shenjia high-speed rail Baidun section, and increase passenger transport capacity. In accordance with the principle of “sufficient arrangements, on-demand start, quick response, and emergency preparedness”, a scientific plan for the operation of passenger cars was formulated, and a total of 88.5 pairs of Linke lines for the Spring Festival travel season were laid out, including 61 pairs of direct trains, 27.5 pairs of internal trains, 59 pairs of bullet trains, and 29.5 pairs of normal speeds. right. According to needs, additional EMU trains will be opened on some high-speed rail channels with tight capacity at night to meet the diverse needs of passengers. Maintain the necessary operating scale of normal-speed passenger trains, continue to operate public welfare slow trains, and ensure the basic travel of people in remote areas. At the same time, according to the pre-sale and waiting data of railway 12306 passenger tickets, the travel rules of passengers are analyzed, the trend of passenger flow is dynamically studied, and the transportation capacity is arranged in stages to realize the precise matching of transportation capacity and demand.

The second is to introduce convenient and beneficial service measures to effectively improve the travel experience of passengers. Implement the newly issued regulations on railway passenger transportation by the state, implement preferential fares for children passengers according to their age, and benefit more minor passengers; further expand the application scope of electronic passenger tickets, and fully implement electronic fare replenishment in the business links of ticket replenishment at stations and trains; Improve the 12306 message notification mechanism, push train suspension and change information to passengers who have purchased tickets in a timely and accurate manner; implement the “railway smooth travel” code scanning service on more than 200 sets of EMU trains. Passengers scan the “railway smooth travel code” on the seat armrest “, you can smoothly query travel service information such as train delays, operating locations, connecting train numbers, traffic connections, etc.; expand the scope and range of discounts for off-peak train fares, so that passengers can get more benefits.

The third is to earnestly implement epidemic prevention and control measures and create a healthy and safe travel environment. Conscientiously implement the central government’s deployment of epidemic prevention and control work and the requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, implement various measures for the prevention and control of epidemics in railway stations and trains during the Spring Festival travel, maximize the protection of the health of passengers and employees, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the Spring Festival travel , so that the majority of passengers can go with peace of mind. Advocate passengers to travel at off-peak hours to reduce crowds; strengthen passenger flow organization at stations, actively promote non-contact services, guide passengers to enter and wait in stations in an orderly manner, and maintain a safe distance; strengthen ventilation in key places such as toilets, sinks, elevator handrails, and seats Disinfect and maintain a good environment for trains and trains; strengthen travel health promotion reminders, guide passengers to wear masks throughout the journey, and strengthen their own health protection; strictly regulate the health protection of front-line workers during the Spring Festival Railway Transport, and strengthen the integrated management of cleaning, security inspection, catering, and business outsourcing personnel; Strengthen road-ground joint prevention and control, and do a good job in emergency response in an orderly manner.

The fourth is to fully guarantee the transportation of key materials and serve the needs of economic development and people’s livelihood. Give full play to the backbone role of railways in the comprehensive transportation system, carefully organize cargo transportation, coordinate the use of resources such as lines, vehicles, personnel, loading and unloading equipment, and improve the ability to ensure smooth transportation of freight. Continuing to implement the operation of ensuring the supply of electricity and coal, and increasing transportation efforts, the average coal consumption days of the 58 railway direct power plants under the management of Shenyang Bureau Group Corporation have remained stable at more than 24 days, ensuring that the people are warm and safe through the winter; For the transportation of key materials related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, such as daily necessities, grain, and chemical fertilizers, precise supply and priority transportation will be implemented; the docking of raw materials and finished product transportation needs of enterprises will be strengthened, and the needs for resumption of work and production will be fully guaranteed; China-Europe trains and China-Laos railway international cargo will be operated successfully Trains ensure the safety and smoothness of the international industrial and supply chains.

The railway department reminds passengers and friends to pay attention to the information published on the “Railway 12306” website and the WeChat public accounts of “China Railway” and “Shenyang Railway” in a timely manner, arrange the itinerary reasonably, strengthen their own health protection during the journey, and jointly maintain a good travel environment during the Spring Festival travel season. (Wang Tao, Han Qingxiao)

