Shen Xiaoming presided over the symposium on the special research on the training and selection of young cadres

On the afternoon of the 4th, Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a theme education research symposium, focusing on the theme of “strengthening the training and selection of young cadres”, listened to the opinions and suggestions of 10 young cadre representatives, and extended Youth Day greetings to young friends across the province . He emphasized that young cadres should integrate their life ideals into the cause of the party and the people, temper their political character, improve their abilities and skills, cultivate their feelings for the people, insist on keeping themselves clean, and hand over an answer sheet worthy of the party, the people, and the times .

After carefully listening to the speeches of 10 young cadres, Shen Xiaoming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has stood at the strategic height of carrying forward the cause of the party and the country and passing on the torch from generation to generation, and scientifically answered what kind of outstanding young cadres should be cultivated and selected in the new era? Cadres, how to train and select outstanding young cadres is a major theoretical and practical issue, and a series of earnest hopes and specific requirements have been put forward. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a strategic plan for “grasp the fundamental plan of having successors, and improve the normalized working mechanism for training and selecting young cadres”. These have pointed out the way forward for the majority of young cadres to grow into talents, and also provided fundamental guidelines for party organizations at all levels to do a good job in the work of young cadres in the new era. We must continue to study and understand in depth, and do a good job in implementing it. At present, the whole province is going all out to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on Hunan’s work, and strive to turn the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” into reality. At any time, there is a greater need for a team of cadres with sufficient numbers, reasonable structure, and heavy responsibilities, including young cadres.

“The growth of young cadres depends on organizational training and self-effort.” Combining personal experience and work perception, Shen Xiaoming sent a message to young cadres to temper their political character of absolute loyalty, aspire to do great things instead of being big officials, and strengthen their ideals and beliefs. 1. Absolute loyalty to the party is the first topic of life and a lifelong topic. Combined with the ongoing theme education, deeply study and understand the scientific system, essence and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and strengthen ideals and beliefs in true learning and true belief , keep in mind the original mission in the process of learning, thinking and practicing, and continue to cultivate yourself in the careful practice, firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards” with practical actions. It is necessary to cultivate solid and excellent abilities, continuously improve political ability, business ability, and communication ability, maintain a sunny and optimistic attitude, and hone a strong backbone, iron shoulders, and real skills that can bear heavy responsibilities in doing business and starting a business. We must cultivate the sincerity of the people’s supremacy, always keep in mind our party’s original mission of seeking happiness for the people and rejuvenation for the nation, keep in mind the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy throughout the performance of duties, and do everything possible Be down-to-earth, and solve the urgent and anxious problems of the masses with heart and soul. We must stick to the bottom line of honesty and integrity in politics, always keep in mind the truth that incorruptibility is a blessing and greed is a curse, fasten the first button of life, and strictly guard politics, power, communication, life, and family. People who are “devoted to the public, upright and spotless”.

Shen Xiaoming requested that the party committees and organizational departments at all levels in the province should take the training and selection of young cadres as a long-term strategic task to win the future, follow the growth law of young cadres, establish a correct orientation for selecting and employing people, and take more effective measures , broaden the growth channels for young cadres, create a good environment for young cadres to grow and become talents, let more outstanding young cadres stand out, and cultivate more talents who can be used and can take on heavy responsibilities.

Provincial leader Wang Yiguang attended the symposium. (All media reporter Liu Yanjuan)

