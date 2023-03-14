Shen Xiaoming is inHunan ProvinceConveying and studying the spirit of the two sessions of the National Congress emphasized

Seize the day and night with an indomitable attitude of struggle

Strive to promote the construction of a new Hunan with Chinese-style modernization

Mao Weiming chaired Mao Wanchun and others to communicate

Huasheng Online, March 14th (all-media reporter Liu Yanjuan and Sun Minjian) On the afternoon of the 14th, the Hunan Provincial Conference on Communicating and Learning the Spirit of the National Two Sessions was held in Changsha. Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the two sessions of the country, especially the series of important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the two sessions, and firmly grasp the high-quality development, which is the primary task of building a modern socialist country. The attitude of struggle and the mental state of seizing the day and night have promoted the spirit of the National Two Sessions to take root, and promoted the construction of a new Chinese-style modernized Hunan to take new steps and show a new look. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming presided over the meeting.

(On the afternoon of March 14, the Hunan Provincial Conference on Communicating and Learning the Spirit of the National Two Sessions was held in Changsha. Shen Xiaoming attended the conference and delivered a speech. Photo by Huasheng Online All-Media Reporter Tang Jun)

At the meeting, Mao Wanchun, chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, conveyed the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Wu Lan, Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, conveyed the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Provincial leaders Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongzhong, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Zhang Yingchun attended.

(On the afternoon of March 14, the Hunan Provincial Conference on Conveying and Studying the Spirit of the National Two Sessions was held in Changsha, chaired by Mao Weiming. Photo by Huasheng Online All-Media Reporter Liu Shangwen)

Shen Xiaoming pointed out that the two national sessions are an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and in the critical period of further promoting Chinese-style modernization. The meeting deliberated and approved a series of important documents such as the government work report, elected a new leadership of the national organization and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and achieved a series of major achievements. General Secretary Xi Jinping continued to be unanimously elected as the President of the People’s Republic of China and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China. The choice and the aspiration of the people will surely inspire the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard and move forward bravely on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Shen Xiaoming said that during the two sessions of the country, General Secretary Xi Jinping correctly understood the domestic and international situation, deepened the reform of state institutions, firmly grasped the primary task of high-quality development, guided the healthy development of the private economy, and created a new situation of integrated national strategic system and capacity building. A series of important speeches such as doing a good job in the work of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in the new era fully embody the grandeur of Marxist politicians, thinkers, and strategists, and fully demonstrate the superb political wisdom, deep sense of urgency, and strong mission of leaders of major parties and major countries. We plan to promote the development of various undertakings in the province and provide powerful ideological weapons and scientific action guidelines. Departments at all levels in the province must conscientiously study and understand, implement them well, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Shen Xiaoming emphasized that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the National Two Sessions is an important political task at present and in the future. The whole province must quickly create an upsurge of learning, propaganda and implementation, and combine the implementation of the spirit of the National Two Sessions with the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hunan’s work In line with the spirit of the directives, we must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, the primary task of building a modern socialist country, completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, and do a good job in all key tasks this year.

Shen Xiaoming pointed out that it is necessary to focus on stabilizing the economic market, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, firmly grasp the key points of the implementation of the “five major policies”, actively expand effective investment, implement the “two unwavering”, cultivate and expand business entities, and promote economic development. The good momentum will continue. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the foundation of the real economy, accelerate the establishment of an important national advanced manufacturing highland, accelerate the construction of digital Hunan and smart Hunan, accelerate the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms, and support a strong industry and a strong economy with technological self-reliance and self-reliance. We must unswervingly deepen reform and expand opening up, comprehensively align with the central government’s new round of comprehensive deepening reform deployment, do a solid job in institutional reform, state-owned enterprise reform and upgrading, factor marketization reform, and investment and financing system reform, and adhere to high-level and all-round opening up , actively integrate into the national regional development layout, and promote the realization of complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results. It is necessary to speed up the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, fully implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, do a good job in the development of agricultural characteristic industries, promote the consolidation and expansion of the achievements of poverty alleviation and the effective connection with rural revitalization, and build a harmonious and beautiful village with Hunan characteristics that is suitable for living and working. We must conscientiously do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood and safety and stability, and solve the urgent and anxious problems of the masses in employment, education, medical care, housing, prices, “one old and one young” and other aspects with heart and soul, better coordinate development and security, and innovate grassroots society Governance to ensure the overall harmony and stability of the province. We must actively develop socialist democratic politics, adhere to the organic unity of the leadership of the party, the people as the masters of the country, and the rule of law, maintain, improve, and operate the people’s congress system well, develop people’s democracy in the whole process, and give full play to the people’s CPPCC as a special consultation institutional role. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the quality and level of party building, carry out education on the theme of learning Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party, and speed up the construction of a clean Hunan.

(On the afternoon of March 14th, the meeting scene. Photo by Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Tang Jun)

Mao Weiming pointed out at the time of the presidency that it is necessary to study and implement the spirit of the two sessions of the country as an important political task, combine it with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combine it with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hunan’s work and the spirit of instructions, and communicate with all regions All departments are actually united and strive to deliver a good answer to Hunan’s Chinese-style modernization. Transform the spirit of the National Two Sessions into a powerful driving force for high-quality development, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of the “three highs and four new”, and devote more energy and effort to effectively improve the quality while maintaining a reasonable increase in quantity On the one hand, speed up quality change, efficiency change, and power change, and strive to make Hunan’s contribution to the high-quality development of the country. Transform the spirit of the National Two Sessions into the actual results of the current work, go all out to fight the “six battles of development”, pay close attention to the construction of projects, promote consumption, expand foreign trade, enterprise services, spring plowing production, safety production and other work, and promote a The quarterly “starting steadily” and “good start” will lay a solid foundation for the completion of the annual goals and tasks, and ensure that the construction of a modernized new Hunan will get off to a good start.

Other incumbent provincial leading cadres, veteran comrades above the deputy provincial level, members and alternate members of the provincial party committee, principals of provincial units, principals of municipal and prefectural party and government officials, principals of provincial enterprises, institutions and institutions of higher learning, central stationed in Hunan The main person in charge of the unit, the chairpersons of the provincial committees of the democratic parties, and the main person in charge of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce attended the meeting.