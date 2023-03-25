Shencai Fashion Business Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Xingcai Group (4433), won the bid for the 302nd Factory of the Manufacturing Center of the Armament Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense. It has 5 years of operation rights. It was officially handed over on 2/13 and the unveiling ceremony was held on March 25. Factory 302 is located in Xiaogang District, Kaohsiung City, next to the international airport. Factory 302 serves 14 units including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Military Police, and Reserve Command. Shencai Fashion will bring high-quality experience to the military with its past experience in undertaking military uniform projects and the professional fabric research and development strength of its parent company Xingcai Industry for 34 years, and contribute to the research and development and reform of national military clothing.

A group photo after the unveiling ceremony of the No. 302 Factory of the Manufacturing Center of the Armaments Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense.Photo/Provided by Xingcai Group

Shencai Fashion Business Co., Ltd. has been involved in the procurement of military textiles and garments since 2018. Not only has it won the bid for the army’s digital camouflage two-piece raincoat of the Ministry of National Defense, but also in 2020, it will jointly bid with Jiayu Suit for the supply and marketing station of the navy and the air force. Successfully won the bid and started the long-term operation and production of military clothing. In addition, 2 procurement projects including sports jackets and breathable combat shirts of the Army Command were also won, and the acceptance and delivery were successfully completed.

Chairman Chen Guoqin of Xingcai Group led his colleagues to inspect the production line.Photo/Provided by Xingcai Group

Shencai Fashion Business Co., Ltd. is based on the strength and expertise of the parent company Xingcai Group in the research and development of outdoor environmental protection functional fabrics for 34 years, serving internationally renowned outdoor sports brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Puma, Hugo Boss, Vaude, Schoffel, etc., providing high-quality Functional, high-quality and environmentally friendly and sustainable clothing materials, combined with technical guidance from government legal entities such as Textile Institute, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Textile Development Association, Shoe Technology Center, etc., combined with carbon fiber from Formosa Plastics, Hecheng Industrial Advanced ceramic composite materials and other excellent supply chains will create better protective equipment for the national army through integrated strength. For example, in 2020, the patented technology S.Café® environmental technology coffee yarn will be applied to the air force round neck sports jacket, which can provide functions such as odor control, moisture absorption and anti-ultraviolet radiation, and greatly improve the wearing experience of the military, so that military casual clothes are not just uniforms. And enjoy the same level of fabric experience as outdoor functional brands. Shencai’s clothing design technology center can also provide tailor-made services for the military, create a beautiful image and value for the military, and provide comfortable and safe products.

