On the morning of November 8, the Shenzhen Education System held a meeting to convey and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The meeting conscientiously conveyed and studied the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and studied and deployed the implementation of the city’s education system. Chen Qiuming, Secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Education Bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Yang Ping, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, presided over the meeting and conveyed the relevant spirit.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out the direction and action guide for the development of the party and the country in the new era and the new journey and the realization of the second centenary goal. We must firmly grasp the great significance of the past five years of work and the great transformation of the new era in the past ten years, and ensure that the city’s education system has always become a strong position for adhering to the party’s leadership and a firm force for loyal support of the “two establishments”. It is necessary to firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and earnestly implement the Party’s innovative theory into the entire process of Shenzhen’s education reform, innovation and development. We must firmly grasp the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, adhere to the development path of socialist education with Chinese characteristics, and strive to create a “Shenzhen sample” of educational modernization. We must firmly grasp the important requirement of leading the great social revolution with a great self-revolution, continue to build a clean and honest party style and fight a protracted battle against corruption, and strive to create a clean and upright education ecosystem. We must firmly grasp the requirements of the times for unity and struggle, take step by step the major decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into action, and translate them into concrete measures to promote the high-quality development of education in Shenzhen, so as to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of ​​socialism with Chinese characteristics. Provide strong talent support and intellectual support.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a major strategic plan for “implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education and strengthening the support of talents in modernization construction”, which is the fundamental principle for accelerating the construction of a strong country in education. The city’s education system must deeply understand the great significance, core essence and practical requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the strategic deployment of education work, and further enhance the sense of responsibility, mission and urgency of educating people for the party and the country.

Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must strive to open up a new situation in Shenzhen’s education in a new era, and ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party takes root and yields fruitful results in the Shenzhen education system. We must insist on educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country. It is necessary to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over education, use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to cast the soul and educate people, further promote the “five educations”, fully implement the work requirements of “double reduction”, and strive to cultivate the all-round development of morality, intelligence, sports, beauty and labor socialist builders and successors. It is necessary to deepen reform and innovation in the field of education. Improve and perfect the “four systems”, set up “four advisory committees”, vigorously promote the basic education degree guarantee plan, and unswervingly promote the priority development of education. Actively serve major national strategies. Strengthen the integration of the education chain with the industrial chain, innovation chain and talent chain, carry out major scientific research, deepen the integration of vocational education, actively explore new paths for the cultivation of top-notch innovative talents, and provide stronger impetus for urban innovation and industrial development. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system. Focus on achieving the “four goals” such as the balanced development of compulsory education, do a solid job in the “four key points” such as group-based school running, and do a good job in the large and small educational matters that the citizens care about, and do a good job in education that the people are satisfied with. We must adhere to bottom-line thinking and build a strong line of defense. Resolutely adhere to the bottom line of ideological security, prudently do a good job in campus epidemic prevention and safety management, and go all out to ensure the safety and stability of the education system.

In accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee, the city’s education system must quickly set off a wave of intensive study, publicity, and implementation, and make every effort to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in Shenzhen’s education system and bear fruitful results. First, we must work hard to systematically promote learning and training, clarify timetables and construction drawings, incorporate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into all levels of learning and training, and promote full coverage of learning and training. Second, we must work hard to organize and carry out publicity tours, carry out various publicity tours in depth, plan to launch activities such as essay writing, speeches, knowledge contests, etc., and make good use of platforms such as “two micro-ends” to carry out publicity. Third, we must work hard to integrate into education and teaching and deepen research and interpretation, organically integrate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the teaching of ideological and political courses and professional course education and teaching, and continuously introduce research results that are in-depth, weighty, and reflect the characteristics of the times. Fourth, we must work hard to fully implement the spirit of the conference to promote development, and effectively translate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into ideas for advancing work, measures to carry out work, and standards for testing work, and strive to provide education that is satisfactory to the people.

The meeting was held in the form of a video and telephone conference, with 1 main venue and 48 branch venues, and more than 500 people attended the meeting. The members of the leadership team of the Municipal Education Working Committee and the Municipal Education Bureau, the main responsible comrades of various offices of the bureau and directly affiliated institutions attended the meeting at the main venue of the Municipal Education Bureau. The leaders in charge of the colleges and universities, the main responsible comrades of the relevant departments, the members of the leadership team of the education administrative departments of each district, the main responsible comrades of each business department, the public institutions directly under the Municipal Bureau, the members of the leadership team of the primary and secondary schools, etc. attended the meeting at the branch venue.