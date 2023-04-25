Shenzhen Harbin Industrial Park debuted in the Longjiang version of the Greater Bay Area “Shenzhen Bay” and issued a promise of spring

“Investment must go through Shanhaiguan!” “I hope that more enterprises will participate in the wave of win-win cooperation and development between the two provinces of Longjiang, Guangdong, and Shenzhen and Kazakhstan!” On the 22nd, the Heilongjiang-Guangdong Industrial Cooperation and Opening Exchange Conference was held in Shenzhen, Shenzhen and Kazakhstan Feng Hengping, chairman of Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd., made a theme promotion at the conference and issued a spring invitation to entrepreneurs.

Bong Ching made a theme promotion

Feng Hengping said that the Shenzhen-Kazakhstan Industrial Park is a window in the new journey of Longjiang’s revitalization and development and the new exploration of Shenzhen-Kazakh counterpart cooperation. To build bridges and links, promote the deepening of cooperation between the two provinces and cities in industry, technology, finance, talents, system and mechanism innovation, etc., and explore a new path for the revitalization of Northeast China that is “government promotion, enterprise main body, market operation, and win-win cooperation”. The construction and development of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park has received great attention from leaders at all levels in Longyue, Guangdong, Shenzhen-Harbin cities, and the Harbin New Area, as well as strong support from relevant departments. At present, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park is actively sorting out and promoting Shenzhen’s “20+8” Complementary cooperation between the industry and Longjiang’s “4567” industry, research and promote the joint superposition of policies and resources by the governments of the two places, and help enterprises to make a rational layout based on the resource advantages of the two cities and become bigger and stronger.

“The joint development of the two cities will provide broad prospects for enterprises to expand the market and improve the level of innovation.” Feng Hengfeng said that the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park will always adhere to Shenzhen quality, Shenzhen standards, and Shenzhen concepts, and create the most advanced technology in Longjiang in terms of software and hardware. Excellent environment.

First of all, benchmark the world-class level, and plan to build the Longjiang version of “Shenzhen Bay”. Based on the characteristics of Longjiang and the experience of Shenzhen’s urban planning and construction, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park will be built into an ecological picture scroll intertwined with blue and green, a new industrial city that is livable and suitable for business, and a vibrant innovation paradise. The total planning area of ​​the park is 26 square kilometers, and the core start-up area is 1.53 square kilometers. It has planned 23 kilometers of waterfront shoreline, 48 kilometers of greenways, 3200 mu of wetland park, and 220 mu of talent park. 13 5-minute living circles are planned, and the first batch of nearly 1,500 sets of rent-free 3-year rent-free apartments for talents will be provided to build a new industrial city that integrates industry, city and people.

Overlooking the Shenha Industrial Park

Second, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park should have all the services that the Shenzhen Science and Technology Park can provide, so that enterprises and talents can handle affairs as conveniently and efficiently as Shenzhen. Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park and Harbin New District Management Committee have established a service mechanism and a one-stop government service center to “solve business problems and help enterprises develop”. For all resource research, if it can be solved, it should be solved immediately, if it can’t be solved, it should be fed back to the enterprise as soon as possible and strive for resource solution. For example, Shanxing Medical Company, an enterprise in the park, with the help of the leaders of the new district and the provincial department, made its products included in the medical insurance list of Heilongjiang Province within three months, much faster than the usual time of more than one year. In addition, there are classic cases of Jiangfeng Electronics, Keyou Semiconductor, Hailinke and other government funds to invest in shares or open market cooperation. There are many other examples like this. In a word, Longjiang is doing practical things, solving problems, and seeking development for enterprises wholeheartedly. The business environment of Longjiang has also been rapidly improved in the small and important matters that enterprises care about.

Third, continue to “transplant with soil” Shenzhen’s good experience and good practices, maintain the openness and innovation vitality of the Shenzhen-Kazakhstan Industrial Park, and create a source of policy innovation. A very important point in the cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan is to learn from the good experience and practices of Shenzhen’s reform and opening up, to emancipate the mind, and to promote reform. At present, Longjiang’s special policies in terms of talent revitalization, technological innovation, helping companies to go public, relieving difficulties, specialization and innovation, and supporting the development of the private economy continue to be updated, and the policy dividends continue to be released. For example, corporate executives in the Harbin New District have implemented policies that are full of sincerity, such as partly supporting and rewarding talent development if the personal tax exceeds 15%, and that the children of executives in the self-created district can choose schools in Harbin. At the same time, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park and the Harbin New District Management Committee are studying and formulating a special policy on the local retained part of the new tax revenue of the enterprises settled in the core area of ​​the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park to support the development of the park and industry. Enterprises receive financial support to help them increase R&D investment and enhance market competitiveness.

The Shenha Industrial Park in the evening is particularly charming

Feng Hengping said that the Shenzhen-Kazakhstan Industrial Park will continue to focus on digital economy, bio-economy, and creative design, and will become a cooperative park with distinctive features and prominent themes on the track of industrial development.

Those who have permanent property have perseverance. The Shenzhen-Kazakhstan Industrial Park will closely focus on the basic points of industrial complementary cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan. On the basis of Shenzhen’s “20+8” industry, it will further focus on industry segments. Well-known companies in the field of digital economy such as Ling Robot have settled in the park. “We also especially hope that companies headquartered in Shenzhen that need to expand the Northeast market and cooperate with Russia in the future can locate their northern headquarters or northern production and manufacturing bases in the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park.” Feng Heng said, “We have contiguous land and The location advantage of cooperation with Russia, there are well-known universities such as Harbin Institute of Technology and Harbin Engineering and 620,000 college students, relatively low cost of production factors, a service environment similar to Shenzhen, and an industrial fund of 1 billion yuan to support high-quality industries Project investment, we can also cooperate with the government to provide standard factory buildings to high-quality enterprises with the model of ‘customization + high quality + quasi-cost’.”

With the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park is establishing a cooperation mechanism with the core of “Harbin University + Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park + Shenzhen Science and Technology Enterprises” to promote the development of aerospace and new materials between Shenzhen’s leading technology companies and Harbin University. , marine equipment, new energy, sensors and other hard-core scientific and technological fields to carry out joint research, industry-university-research cooperation, especially welcome cooperation with various investment institutions in Shenzhen and the country, private enterprises, modern logistics and supply chains and other productive services and scientific and technological achievements transformation Operating agencies, cross-border e-commerce, Longjiang entrepreneurs and Longjiang students discuss cooperation and win-win future.

“The development of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park in Longjiang is to enable more enterprises to achieve greater success in the cooperation between Longyue, Shenzhen and Kazakhstan.” Feng Hengheng said affectionately that the lilacs in Harbin are about to bloom, and sincerely invite all friends , go to Harbin for a spring invitation in the beautiful season of lilacs all over the city.

Reporter: Xue Jing; Photographer: Guo Junfeng; Video: Dong Guangshuo