Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage Lingdingyang Bridge Helong Creates 5 Internationally Leading Bridge Technologies_South China Net

Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Yang Zhiming intern/Xiao Chenmeng correspondent/Guangdong Jiaoji Xuan, Yue Lujian, He Ziqi, Wang Xinzhou, Chen Xubin) On the vast Lingdingyang, the bridge towers stand tall, the bridge deck winds into the sea, and the deep channel For example, Changhong lying on the wave connects the two sides of the Pearl River, and will soon become the “traffic backbone” supporting the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

At 9:37 am on April 28, the Lingdingyang Bridge, a national major project under construction by Guangdong Communications Group, was closed, which also means that the bridge project of the project has been completed across the board.

The construction site of Lingdingyang Bridge in Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage.Videography/Su Zhenfei

lasted five yearsFinal Dragon

The Shenzhong Channel is about 24 kilometers long, and it is located on the most critical side of the “A”-shaped traffic main frame in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is a super-cluster project that integrates the interconnection of underwater hubs and underwater hubs.

The bridge project of the project is about 17 kilometers long, including Lingdingyang Bridge, Zhongshan Bridge and non-navigation bridge, etc. Among them, the main span of Zhongshan Bridge is about 580 meters, and the closure has been completed in June 2022; the Lingdingyang Bridge closed today is the key control of the project It is one of the most innovative projects, with a main span of 1,666 meters and a main tower height of 270 meters, which is equivalent to a 90-story building. The navigation clearance height is 76.5 meters, ranking among the highest in the world. China Communications Second Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. and Poly Changda are responsible for civil engineering, main cable installation and steel box girder hoisting, and Wuchuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and China Railway Baoqiao are responsible for steel box girder manufacturing.

From September 2018, when the pile foundation of the first main pier of Lingdingyang Bridge was drilled, to July 2021, the east and west main towers of the bridge were capped, and the twin towers stood at Lingdingyang, and today, more than 3,000 builders Sticking to the sea surface platform for 1,800 days and nights, overcoming many unfavorable conditions such as full-sea operations, complex construction conditions, and 16 typhoons, the Lingdingyang Bridge stands majestically between the sea and the sky.

“Since the start of construction in 2018, we have been sticking to our posts on holidays, constantly optimizing construction organization, innovating construction technology, building bridges and roads in the open waters of the Pearl River Estuary and areas where strong typhoons frequently occur, and ensuring that node tasks are completed on schedule.” Just won the national award. Wu Cong, manager of the project department of Poly Changsha-Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage, who received the May 1st Labor Medal, introduced.

Behind high quality and high efficiency, confidence and innovation are indispensable. “The steel box girder section of the Lingdingyang Bridge has the characteristics of ultra-wide and ultra-large, and its structural form is complex.” Zhang Ping, deputy manager of the Shenzhong Passage Project Department of the China Communications Second Harbor Engineering Bureau, introduced, “We have developed an 850-ton intelligent cable-carried crane. , can monitor hoisting data in real time, dynamically adjust hoisting speed, and solve problems such as poor synchronous stability of hoisting, lifting capacity and hoisting speed cannot be guaranteed. “

During the construction period, the Guangdong Maritime Affairs Department established a special safety production scheduling coordination mechanism, used information technology such as the supervision intelligent system, to assess the traffic situation in the construction waters in real time, and dispatched more than 2,000 boats to ensure the safety of the construction of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel and the normal passage of the waterway “Escort”.

The closing of the Lingdingyang Bridge on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage marks the closing of the entire bridge project.Photography/Su Zhenfei

Intelligent construction, creating 5 internationally leading bridge technologies

Welding spatters are everywhere, the mechanical arm shuttles between the steel structures, and the steel box girders are produced piece by piece like “building blocks”. This is a large-scale steel box girder intelligent manufacturing production line built by the Shenzhong Channel Project. Intelligent equipment such as automatic laser cutting, fully automatic welding and coating robots are all controlled by a set of intelligent manufacturing systems.

“The utilization rate of our smart equipment for single component manufacturing is 100%, the production efficiency of plate unit manufacturing has increased by more than 30%, and the efficiency of intelligent sandblasting is 5 times higher than that of traditional manual sandblasting. It has truly improved quality and efficiency, and promoted domestic steel bridges The development of manufacturing technology.” Fan Chuanbin, deputy director of the Shenzhen-China Channel Management Center, introduced.

In addition, in order to meet the wind resistance requirements of the bridge deck as high as 91 meters, the construction team worked hard for more than three years to develop a new combined aerodynamic control technology, which increased the flutter critical wind speed level of the previous long-span integral steel box girder suspension bridge by 26%. Reaching 88 m/s, it can withstand 17 typhoons, reaching the world‘s leading level.

Facing the harsh environment of high temperature, high humidity, and high salt, Shenzhong Channel has successfully developed the steel wire strands and zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating of the main cable of the suspension bridge with the highest strength level in the world at 2060 MPa, and the durability of the main cable steel wire has increased by 50%. , expanding the world‘s leading edge of my country’s bridge industry. In addition, the project has broken through the difficult problem of large-scale anchorage construction on deep and soft foundations in sea areas, pioneered the steel bridge deck full-penetration welding joint technology, developed and applied the first domestic integrated intelligent tower building crane, and created 5 internationally leading technologies in total. It has ensured the high-quality construction of bridges and further consolidated the leading level of bridge construction in my country.

The steel box girder of the Lingdingyang Bridge in the Shenzhong Passage is being hoisted.Photography/Su Zhenfei

Supporting the “traffic backbone” of Guangdong’s high-quality development

At present, the mileage of expressways in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area exceeds 4,500 kilometers, and a rapid transportation network has basically taken shape. After the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor is completed and opened to traffic, together with the Humen Bridge, Nansha Bridge, Guangzhou-Shenzhen Expressway, Guangzhou-Zhuhai East Line, Guangzhou-Zhuhai West Line and other passages, the urban agglomeration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be strung into a chain, and the Greater Bay Area will be constructed within one hour. The new pattern of the economic circle will further promote the interconnection of people, goods, capital and information on both sides of the Pearl River, and will also provide more space for cooperation, development and imagination between the east and west sides of the Pearl River.

Deng Xiaohua, secretary of the party committee and chairman of Guangdong Communications Group, said: “We will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, further play the role of the main force in Guangdong’s transportation construction, and speed up the construction of transportation infrastructure in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area such as the Shenzhen-China Corridor and the Shiziyang Corridor. While Hong Kong and Macao are better integrated into the overall development of the country, they will also make due contributions to Guangdong’s efforts to build a leading demonstration zone for a powerful transportation country, so that transportation can extend a better life.”

It is understood that after the closure of the Lingdingyang Bridge, the bridge project will fully carry out the bridge deck pavement and auxiliary structure construction; the submarine immersed tube tunnel has completed the installation of 31 pipe joints, and the last pipe joint (including the final joint) is undergoing secondary construction. Outfitting and other operations are planned to be completed by the end of this year; the construction of the east and west artificial islands and the engineering inside the immersed tube are progressing steadily; housing construction, electromechanical, power supply, traffic safety and other projects will also be fully launched, and a sprint will be launched towards the completion and opening to traffic in 2024.