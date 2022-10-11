Original title: Shenzhen’s first occurrence of BF.7 mutant strain in Xinjiang has significantly reduced the number of infected people

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Shenzhen’s first occurrence of BF.7 mutant strain in Xinjiang has significantly reduced the number of infected people

China News Agency, Beijing, October 11. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health and Medical Commission announced on the 11th that there were 491 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 10th, including 64 imported cases and 427 local cases. There were 1,758 new asymptomatic infections, including 96 imported cases and 1,662 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 10th, there are 4,104 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 254,066 confirmed cases. There are currently 644 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 24,725 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The number of local infections in mainland China has exceeded 2,000, and the number of infected people in this round of Hohhot exceeds 4,000.

On the 10th, 2,089 new cases of local infection of new coronary pneumonia (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China, which exceeded 2,000 again after nearly two months, affecting 28 provinces. Among them, 427 new local confirmed cases came from 22 provinces: 145 in Inner Mongolia, 82 in Xinjiang, 38 in Guangdong, 26 in Chongqing, 18 in Sichuan, 16 in Shanxi, 13 in Beijing, 12 in Henan, and 11 each in Liaoning and Yunnan. For example, there are 10 cases in Ningxia, and the other 11 provinces have newly added single-digit cases.

There were 1,662 new cases of local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 28 provinces: 637 in Inner Mongolia, 375 in Xinjiang, 177 in Sichuan, 55 in Gansu, 39 in Ningxia, 37 in Yunnan, 29 in Hubei, 26 in Henan, and 26 in Guangdong. 25 cases, 24 cases each in Shanghai and Chongqing, 23 cases in Jiangsu, 21 cases each in Shanxi and Tibet, 20 cases in Anhui, and 13 provinces each with less than 20 new cases.

On the 10th, Inner Mongolia added 145 local confirmed cases and 637 asymptomatic infections. The daily increase of local infections exceeded 500 for 5 consecutive days, and it has reached a new high since the current round of the epidemic. Among them, 113 new cases and 574 asymptomatic cases were newly confirmed in Hohhot. As of 24:00 on the 10th, more than 4,000 local infections have been reported in Hohhot in this round of epidemic, accounting for more than 90% of the total number of local infections in Inner Mongolia this round of epidemic.

Hohhot City introduced on the 11th that the infected people in this round of epidemic in the city are mainly asymptomatic, mild and common types. Since October 8, cured cases have been discharged from hospital one after another. It is reported that the epidemic in the city began on September 28, and the virus belongs to the evolutionary branch of the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain.

A new round of epidemic occurred in Shenzhen, the first BF.7 variant was found

On the 10th, Guangdong Province added 38 new local confirmed cases (10 of which were confirmed asymptomatic infections) and 25 asymptomatic infections, involving Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shaoguan and other places. Among them, Shenzhen added 14 new local confirmed cases, none Symptoms in 19 cases.

Shenzhen announced on the 11th that after the National Day holiday, a new round of epidemics appeared in Shenzhen. From October 8th to 10th, a total of 46 local cases were reported, of which 32 were returnees from other provinces and cities and their associated cases. Among all the cases in the city since October 9, most of the infected strains are BF.7, BA.2.76 and BA.2.2 variant strains, of which the BF.7 variant strain was detected for the first time in Shenzhen.

Prior to this, Omicorong BF.7 mutants have been found in Hohhot and Ulanhot in Inner Mongolia, as well as in Shaoguan in Guangdong and Yantai in Shandong in mainland China. It is reported that compared with other strains, the BF.7 evolutionary branch has stronger infectivity, diffusivity and escape, which is easy to cause large-scale transmission, and the difficulty of handling and controlling the epidemic has increased exponentially compared with the past.

Shenzhen officials said that all infected people in the city were found at the early stage of the disease, the risk of a large-scale outbreak was low, and the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation was generally controllable. However, Shenzhen continues to face the risk and pressure of imported domestic and foreign epidemics, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is very serious. To this end, Shenzhen requires all returnees to perform nucleic acid testing of “three inspections and three nos for three days” after arriving in Shenzhen, that is, one inspection every day for three days.

The number of infected people in Xinjiang has been greatly reduced, and the number of stranded tourists in Tibet has dropped to 516

On the 10th, Xinjiang added 82 new local confirmed cases and 375 asymptomatic infections. Since the rebound of the current round of the epidemic, Xinjiang has reported more than 2,000 local infections. According to reports, the number of new local infections in Xinjiang is still at a high level every day, the risk of community transmission is high, and the pressure to prevent rebound, proliferation, and spillover is still arduous. Xinjiang insists on preventing spillovers as the top priority of the current epidemic prevention and control, guarding the major channels in and out of Xinjiang, and effectively preventing and controlling the risk of epidemic spillovers. Relevant data shows that since October 5, the number of spillover infected people reported daily in Xinjiang has dropped significantly, and the prevention of epidemic spillover has achieved remarkable results. The current round of the epidemic in Xinjiang, which started on July 30, was brought under control at the end of August. However, since mid-September, the epidemic has rebounded in some parts of Xinjiang, and the rebound has increased since October, and there have been spillovers to many provinces. Happening. On the 10th, Tibet added 4 new local confirmed cases and 21 asymptomatic infections, and the daily increase in the number of local infections fluctuated and decreased. According to the official introduction of the Tibet Autonomous Region on the 11th, since the outbreak of the epidemic, the tourism department in the region has arranged special nucleic acid testing points for stranded tourists, and actively connected with the civil aviation, railway and transportation departments, and has solved the difficulty of purchasing tickets for more than 18,000 tourists. As of 24:00 on the 10th, the number of tourists stranded in Tibet due to the epidemic has dropped from the initial 90,000 to 516. See also The Washington Post: Spying on social media Beijing is creating a list of anti-Chinese Westerners The number of infected people in Luzhou, Sichuan has increased significantly, and offline teaching activities have been suspended in many places in Xi’an On the 10th, Sichuan Province added 195 new cases of local infections (18 confirmed cases and 177 asymptomatic infections), of which 19 were returnees from outside the province, and 7 were previously asymptomatic infections. Among the 169 new infections in the province, 157 were in Luzhou, and the number of infections surged. The outbreak in Luzhou City mainly occurred in Xuyong County. According to a report from Xuyong County, on the evening of October 8, the county detected 14 nucleic acid positive people in the nucleic acid screening of key populations, of which 11 had no social activity track. As of 14:00 on the 10th, there were 196 local infections in the county. After the outbreak, Xuyong County quickly launched an emergency response. From 7:00 on the 9th, temporary control of the entire county will be implemented, and all residents will “stay home” in principle. Luzhou City also requires that Luzhou personnel “do not leave Lu unless it is necessary” in principle. On the 10th, 24 new local infections were reported in Shaanxi Province, including 11 in Xi’an. According to the report of Xi’an City, among the above-mentioned infected persons, 4 are returnees from the province, and 7 are close contacts of diagnosed cases. Among them, 3 cases were found during active medical treatment, suggesting that the epidemic has a risk of transmission. In the early morning of the 11th, the education bureaus of many places in Xi’an issued a notice of suspension of classes: From October 11th, in addition to the graduation grades of junior high school and high school, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, full-time training schools, vocational schools, non-graduating grades, and part-time training schools, Youth activity centers and grassroots activity stations will all suspend offline teaching activities. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: