Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – On September 25th, the awards ceremony for the astronauts of Shenzhou 12 to 15 took place in Beijing. He Weidong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, conveyed warm congratulations to the honored astronauts on behalf of President Xi Jinping and the Central Military Commission.

During his speech, He Weidong emphasized the need to implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and President Xi in order to build a powerful aerospace country. He urged everyone to remember their mission and trust, to persist in self-confidence and self-reliance, and to continue creating new prospects for the development of China‘s aerospace industry. He believes that by doing so, they would contribute to the realization of the Chinese Dream and the dream of a strong military.

He Weidong highlighted the efforts made by President Xi in the implementation of China‘s space station construction mission. President Xi personally visited the launch site to inspect and personally communicated with the astronauts on the ground and in space. He also met with representatives of research and test participants, and issued congratulatory messages to recognize their achievements. These actions demonstrate the party and the country’s great importance and expectations for the aerospace industry and its astronauts.

The 12 honored astronauts were commended as outstanding representatives of the aerospace industry and advanced models for learning the thoughts of strengthening the military. He Weidong urged everyone to learn from their political character, their sense of responsibility, their pursuit of excellence, and their work style of being rigorous and meticulous. He encouraged the promotion of the “two bombs and one satellite” spirit and the manned spaceflight spirit, and urged for an acceleration of innovation and transcendence.

During the ceremony, decisions were announced to award honorary titles and merit medals to the 12 astronauts. Leaders of relevant departments of the Central Military Commission and representatives of the aerospace industry participating in research and testing attended the meeting.

This ceremony further highlights the significant progress that China‘s aerospace industry has made in recent years. With the continued support and guidance from President Xi and the Party Central Committee, China‘s aerospace industry is expected to achieve new milestones and contribute to the nation’s development and rejuvenation.

