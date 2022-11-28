According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, Shenzhou 15 is aimed at launching at 23:08 on November 29. After research and decision by the General Command of Space Station Phase Flight Mission, three astronauts, Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu, will carry out the manned mission of Shenzhou 15, with Fei Junlong as the commander.

Today (28th) at 11 am, three astronauts, Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu, met with Chinese and foreign media reporters at Wentian Pavilion of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and answered questions from reporters.

Basic Situation of Shenzhou 15 Astronaut Crew

Resume of Comrade Fei Junlong

Fei Junlong, male, Han nationality, native of Kunshan, Jiangsu, member of the Communist Party of China, master degree. Born in May 1965, joined the army in June 1982, and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1985. He is now a special-level astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade, with the rank of major general in professional technology. He used to be a flight technology inspector of a flight academy of the Air Force, and was rated as a special pilot of the Air Force. In January 1998, he was selected as one of the first batch of astronauts in my country. He served as the captain of the astronaut brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the deputy commander-in-chief of the astronaut system of the manned spaceflight project. In October 2005, he carried out the manned flight mission of Shenzhou-6 and served as the commander. In November of the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of “Heroic Astronaut” by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission, and was awarded the “Space Medal of Merit”. After a comprehensive evaluation, he was selected as the crew of the Shenzhou 15 manned flight mission and served as the commander.

Resume of Comrade Deng Qingming

Deng Qingming, male, Han nationality, native of Yihuang, Jiangxi, a member of the Communist Party of China, a master’s degree. Born in March 1966, joined the army in June 1984, and joined the Communist Party of China in October 1988. He is now a special astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade, with the rank of colonel. He used to be the deputy captain of a flight brigade of a certain regiment of a certain division of the Air Force, and was named a first-class pilot of the Air Force. In January 1998, he was selected as the first batch of astronauts in my country. After a comprehensive evaluation, he was selected as the crew of the Shenzhou 15 manned flight mission.

Resume of Comrade Zhang Lu

Zhang Lu, male, Han nationality, native of Hunan Hanshou, member of the Communist Party of China, master degree. Born in November 1976, joined the army in August 1996, and joined the Communist Party of China in April 1999. He is now a second-level astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade, with the rank of colonel. He used to be the air combat shooting director of a regiment headquarters in a certain training base of the Air Force, and was rated as a first-class pilot of the Air Force. In May 2010, he was selected as the second batch of astronauts in my country. After a comprehensive evaluation, he was selected as the crew of the Shenzhou 15 manned flight mission.

