Shenzhou 15 is about to go home and search and rescue in the early morning. The Dongfeng landing site in Ejina Banner is ready-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Shenzhou 15 astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu’s six-month space “business trip” is coming to an end. According to the scheduled plan, the crew of Shenzhou 15 astronauts will return to Ejina Banner on June 4. Dongfeng Landing Field.

On June 2, the reporter interviewed Bian Hancheng, deputy chief designer of the landing field system of China’s manned spaceflight project, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China, namely Dongfeng Aerospace City. Bian Hancheng introduced that the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft is the fourth manned spacecraft search and astronaut rescue mission carried out by Dongfeng Landing Site, and it is also the first manned spacecraft welcomed by China’s space station after it entered the application and development stage. For this search and rescue operation across the early morning, Dongfeng Landing Site has carried out a lot of targeted preparations. At present, the search and rescue forces of the Dongfeng Landing Site Helicopter Search and Rescue Team, Airlift Mobile Search and Rescue Team, Ground Search and Rescue Team, and militia teams around the landing area are ready, and Dongfeng Landing Site has made preparations for the return of the Shenzhou 15 spacecraft.

(Inner Mongolia Daily Grassland All Media Reporter Li Xia Kanglina Wang Xiaobo Poster Producer Jiang Fang Huang Yanfei)

Editor: Yang Xuying