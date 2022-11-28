

Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft aims to launch on November 29 Fei Junlong as commander



Chinanews.com, Beijing, November 28th (Ma Shuaisha, Guo Chaokai) The press conference for the manned mission of Shenzhou 15 was held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on November 28th. Ji Qiming, spokesman for China‘s manned spaceflight project, said at the meeting that the General Command decided to launch the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft at 23:08 on November 29th, Beijing time, with astronaut Fei Jun on board. Long, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, Fei Junlong served as commander.

Astronaut Fei Junlong participated in the Shenzhou-6 manned mission, and both Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu flew for the first time. At present, the Long March 2F Yao 15 rocket carrying out this launch mission is about to start propellant filling.

This mission is the sixth mission of China‘s manned spaceflight project this year, and it is also the last mission during the construction phase of the space station. The crew of astronauts will work and live in orbit for 6 months. The main purpose of the mission is to verify the ability of the space station to support crew rotation. , realize the first on-orbit rotation of astronaut crews; carry out the installation and commissioning of space station equipment inside and outside the cabin and space application mission-related facilities and equipment, conduct space science experiments and technical tests; carry out daily maintenance and repair of the space station; verify the normal operation of the three-cabin combination of the space station model.

According to the plan, after the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft enters orbit, it will adopt an autonomous fast rendezvous and docking mode, docking at the forward port of the core module of Tianhe, forming a combination of three cabins and three ships. This is the largest configuration of the Chinese space station at present. The mass is nearly 100 tons. During the in-orbit stay, the Shenzhou 15 astronaut crew will welcome the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft to visit and dock, and plans to return to the Dongfeng Landing Site in May next year.

At present, the status of the space station assembly and various equipment are working normally, and it has the conditions for rendezvous and docking and crew rotation of astronauts. The product quality of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft and the Long March 2 F Yao 15 launch vehicle is under control, the crew of the Shenzhou 15 astronauts is in good condition, the ground system facilities and equipment are operating stably, and all pre-launch preparations have been basically completed. The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew is scheduled to complete the on-orbit rotation task within a week and return to the Dongfeng Landing Site. (Finish)

