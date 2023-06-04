Shenzhou 15 Manned Spaceship Return Module Successfully Landed Shenzhou 15 Manned Flight Mission a Complete Success—— Xinhuanet Inner Mongolia

Xinhua News Agency, Jiuquan, June 4th: At 6:33 on June 4th, the return capsule of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft successfully landed at the Dongfeng Landing Field. The manned mission of Shenzhou 15 was a complete success.

According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, at 5:42, according to the flight procedures, the orbital module and the return module of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft were successfully separated. Afterwards, the spacecraft returned to the brake engine to ignite, the return capsule separated from the propulsion module, and the return capsule successfully landed. The search and rescue team responsible for the search and rescue mission found the target in time and arrived at the landing site. After the door of the return cabin was opened, medical supervisors and medical insurance personnel confirmed that the astronauts were in good health.

The Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on November 29, 2022, and then docked with the Tianhe core module to form a combination. During the stay in orbit, the three astronauts completed a large number of space science experiments (tests), carried out 4 out-of-vehicle activities, and successfully completed the installation of the extra-cabin expansion pump set, the installation and connection of the cross-cabin cable, and the external load exposure platform The support rod installation and other tasks, in cooperation with the completion of multiple cargo out of the space station missions, laid the foundation for the subsequent large-scale extravehicular science and technology experiments.

As the astronaut crew with the oldest average age during the mission so far, the three astronauts not only set a new record for the number of out-of-vehicle activities of a single Chinese astronaut, but also witnessed the historical moment when the Chinese space station was fully completed. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Huang Yichen)

