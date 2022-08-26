[Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu comprehensive report) On the morning of Tuesday (August 23), U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Wendy Sherman, also translated as Sherman) and the CCP Ambassador Qin Gang held a closed-door meeting. On Wednesday, Vedant Patel, the chief deputy spokesman for the U.S. State Department, revealed some of the conversation during a phone briefing with the media.

When answering a reporter’s question about the Taiwan issue, Patel said that the US has and will continue to maintain smooth communication channels with China.

“Beijing has closed some key channels of communication and cooperation on several important issues affecting the entire world, but the United States continues to seek open and constructive channels of communication to manage our differences,” he said.

The United States will continue to support the one-China policy

In response to a question from a VOA reporter, Patel said: “The US continues to take ‘calm and firm steps’ to maintain regional peace and stability, and supporting Taiwan is in line with the US’s long-standing ‘one China‘ policy.”

This is the third meeting between the two since Qin Gang took office last summer. It is also the first time since the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Taiwan at the beginning of the month, and Senator Ed Markey led a delegation to visit Taiwan. meeting.

At a time when US-China relations and the situation in the Taiwan Strait were tense, after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP launched military exercises around Taiwan, and has continued to send warships, military aircraft and drones to infest Taiwan. The outside world is very concerned about the content of the talks between Sherman and Qin Gang. However, after the talks, the US and China did not issue any summary of the talks.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP announced on August 5 the cancellation or suspension of eight U.S.-China cooperation and meetings, including the suspension of Sino-U.S. climate change talks, cooperation in combating transnational crimes, cooperation in anti-drug cooperation, cooperation in criminal judicial assistance, and cooperation in the repatriation of illegal immigrants. , and cancel the high-level phone calls between the two military theaters, the working meeting of the Ministry of Defense, and the meeting of the maritime military security consultation mechanism.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby later told reporters at a briefing that he wanted to see an immediate easing of tensions with China and that Beijing’s move to suspend some channels of communication was “fundamentally irresponsible.”

Kirby said it was not unusual for Beijing to shut down military talks at a time of tension, not that “all (communication) channels” between the military leaders of the two countries had been severed.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also said on August 6 that Beijing cut ties with Washington in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and the CCP should not use dialogue on important global affairs as a coercive bargaining chip.

Pentagon: China wants to set a new normal, the US and the international community will not be coerced

At a Pentagon briefing in support of Ukraine on Wednesday, Colin Kahl, the Defense Department’s undersecretary for defense policy, told reporters on Wednesday that the pace of Chinese military activity around Taiwan was more drastic than Pelosi’s visit. Behind the scenes it was slower, but still above historical standards.

“They (China) are obviously using this particular event (Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan) to try to essentially erase the norm of the center line in the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “They are more active in the air, they are more active at sea. So, I think We should expect that whatever the final level of[CCP provocation]will be higher than before.”

He said the United States remains committed to defending a stable, free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to conduct air and sea operations in accordance with international law, including freedom of navigation operations, Taiwan Strait transit and other activities.

He also talked about the U.S. response to China‘s provocations. “China (CCP) used the speaker’s visit as an excuse to create a crisis and set a new normal, and what we need to do is show that we and the international community will not succumb to coercion,” Carr said.

“Our response is not to spark conflict or create unnecessary friction, but basically to show that Beijing’s strategy is not going to work,” he told VOA.

“The entire Indo-Pacific region and the international community are concerned with maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan Strait,” Daniel Kritenbrink, senior State Department officials for East Asia and the Pacific, said at a briefing last week. Stablize.”

“This is the main route for ships from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to Europe, the US and all the markets along the way,” he added. “Almost half – 48% of the global container fleet, and 88% of the world‘s largest tonnages Vessels – passed through the Taiwan Strait this year.”

