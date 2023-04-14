Home News Sherry Rahman among the 100 most influential people, Time magazine




New York (Net News) The famous American magazine Time Magazine has included Environment Minister Sherry Rahman among the 100 most influential people.

The message on the journal’s website states that Pakistan’s share in global carbon emissions is very small, but due to the environmental crisis, one-third of Pakistan was submerged in floods last year.

The journal says that when Sheri Rahman came to Egypt for the COP27 meeting in November, the floodwaters had not fully receded.

Sherry Rahman became the voice of the flood victims who lost everything due to the natural disaster at the COP 27 meeting held in Egypt.

Through impassioned speeches and tireless engagement and negotiation, he convinced delegates that this injustice must end, the journal said.

COP 27 culminated in the historic decision that the international community agreed for the first time to establish a Damage and Disaster Fund for countries facing natural disasters.

This is a big step towards environmental justice but there is still a lot of work to do, we will need more personalities like Sherry Rehman.

See also  Gathering the hearts and minds of the party and promoting the great cause of rejuvenation——A documentary on the election of party and state leaders as representatives to the 20th National Congress of the party - Teller Report

